Where you can see Santa in the suburbs this holiday season

Here's where you can find Santa and Mrs. Claus in the suburbs during the holiday season. As always, please check event organizers' websites or call before attending in case of last minute changes or cancellations. For additional holiday events, not listed here, check the events calendar at www.dailyherald.com/calendar.

Long Grove Vintage Holidays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 22, near 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Complimentary horse-drawn sleigh rides, carolers, Victorian buildings trimmed in lights, cobblestone walkways lined in luminaries and special appearances by Santa. Free. longgrove.org/festivals/holiday-season.

Photos with Santa at Northbrook Court: Through Dec. 24, in the Neiman Marcus Court, at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook. For hours and information, visit www.northbrookcourt.com/en/events/photos-with-santa-29719.html.

Photos With Santa at Yorktown Center: Through Dec. 24, Center Court, at 203 Yorktown Center, Lombard. Join during all shopping center hours for photos with Santa Claus. For hours and information, https://yorktowncenter.com/event/photos-with-santa.

Santa HQ at Fashion Outlets of Chicago: Visit Santa through Tuesday, Dec. 24, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Santa HQ offers the opportunity to experience the magic of Santa's workshop through innovative and interactive digital activities. Throughout their visit, guests can use the workshop's magic mirror to turn into an elf, find out where they land on Santa's Naught or Nice O' Meter and more. Visits with Santa are free. Photo package options available. For information, visit fashionoutletsofchicago.com/santahq

Visit Santa at Gurnee Mills: Through Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. For hours and information, visit www.simon.com/mall/gurnee-mills/stores/santa-photo-experience/stream/its-santa-photo-time-6036797.

Visits Santa at Hawthorn Mall: Through Dec. 24, at 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Guests of all ages are invited to visit Santa and enjoy a new walk-through Santa set inspired by the popular children's book "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition," on the lower level near Macy's. The set is free and open to the public. Select photo opportunities are available for purchase. For information, www.shophawthornmall.com/event/Visits-with-Santa/2145533929.

Visit Santa at Oakbrook Center: Through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. For times and information, visit www.oakbrookcenter.com/en/events/photos-with-santa-29543.html.

Visit Santa at Spring Hill Mall: Through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Routes 72 and 31, West Dundee. For hours and information, visit www.springhillmall.com.

Visit Santa at Woodfield Mall: Through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Woodfield Mall's Grand Court, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. For times, please check www.simon.com/mall/woodfield-mall/stores/santa-photo-experience/stream/its-santa-photo-time-6027740.

Polar Express: Various times and dates through Sunday, Dec. 29, at Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 State Route 31, South Elgin. Chris Van Allsburg's book comes to life when the train pulls out of the station. Santa will board the train, greet each child and hand them a small gift. There will be caroling, singalongs with professional musicians, cookies and hot chocolate. $35-$50. foxtrolley.org/polarexpress.

Nov. 28

2019 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at State and Randolph streets, Chicago. Ring in the holiday season with the 2019 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade featuring gigantic balloons, marching bands, horses, floats, performance groups, celebrities and an appearance from Santa Claus. Free. eventbrite.com/.

Nov. 29

Rosemont 'Light Up The Park': 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. On the opening day of the ice rink and annual tree lighting event, guests can enjoy free ice skating (rentals available for $8), visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday carolers, ice carving, free sleigh rides and more. Free. rosemont.com.

Grayslake Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Grayslake. Sleigh rides from 6 to 8 p.m., visits with Santa at The Oasis begin at 3 p.m., refreshments. Santa arrives at the Holiday Tree at the corner of Center and Whitney streets at 5:30 p.m. Holiday Market at the Grayslake Museum begins at 5 p.m. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

Lake Forest's 36th annual Tree Lighting: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. Entertainment, an ice sculpting performance, an arts and crafts activity, a visit from Santa Claus, hot chocolate and doughnut holes. There will be a caroling concert by the Lake Forest High School Choristers at 4:30 p.m. and a performance by the Lake Forest Dance Academy at 5 p.m. followed by the tree lighting. Free. www.facebook.com/events/market-square-lake-forest-illinois/36th-annual-tree-lighting-ceremony/1194997157374960.

Elk Grove Holiday Tree Lighting: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Town Center Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. The ceremony features a holiday performance by the Ides of March with Jim Peterik. After the performance, the group will join the mayor in throwing the switch to light up the village's holiday tree and turn on more than 250,000 lights around the municipal complex. A special fireworks display will follow the tree lighting, announcing the entrance of Santa and his elves. Hot chocolate and cookies provided. Free. elkgrove.org.

Lake Villa Lighted Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Lehmann Park, 148 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa. Line up for the parade begins at 4 p.m. at Palombi School, 133 McKinley Ave., and the parade begins at 5 p.m. The tree-lighting will take place immediately after the parade at Lehmann Park, followed by refreshments, entertainment and visits with Santa at the Metra train station. Free. lake-villa.org.

'Light Up the Night' at Geneva Commons: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Geneva Commons, 602 Commons Drive, Geneva. Santa will arrive by vintage firetruck at 5 p.m. to light the Christmas tree in a special ceremony. Kids can visit with Santa for the remainder of the event. Free. shopgenevacommons.com.

Living Wheaton Christmas Parade: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, downtown Wheaton. Join the festivities at this family-favorite kickoff to the holiday season. Santa will once again be in town and riding in the parade. For information, www.downtownwheaton.com.

'Disney Junior Holiday Party!': 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Kids and families can sing and dance to their favorite Disney Junior songs plus holiday classics. Santa will make an appearance. $27-$77. rosemont.com/theatre.

Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, on Main Street, between Crescent Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue. Downtown Glen Ellyn comes alive with twinkling lights, decorated storefront windows, the sounds of Christmas, and Santa lighting the Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. business.glenellynchamber.com/events/details/holiday-walk-9020.

Schaumburg Holiday Tree Lighting: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Visit with Santa, caroling, entertainment and refreshments. Free. www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Round Lake Beach Tree Lighting: 6:15 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at village hall, 1937 Municipal Way, Round Lake Beach. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 6:15 p.m., and the tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Afterward, everyone is invited to the Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, for holiday music, photos with "Olaf" and refreshments including coffee, hot cocoa and baked goods. rlbciviccenter.com.

Antioch's Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at 874 Main St., Antioch. Santa will ride a float in the annual Christmas Parade on Main Street. The parade proceeds from Park Avenue to Orchard Street, ending at village hall. The Antioch Fire Department will provide free hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Libertyville Tree Lighting and Holiday Walk: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Cook Park in Libertyville. Music, singing, photos with Santa, and holiday-themed entertainment from the Butterfield Chorus Club and the Libertyville High School Band. Santa Claus will help with the official countdown for the lighting of the village holiday tree at 7 p.m. The Ansel B. Cook Mansion will be open for tours. Free. www.libertyville.com.

Crystal Lake Festival of Lights Parade: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, on Williams and Brink streets, Crystal Lake. The Festival of Lights Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. with decorated floats, marchers, music and more. When Santa comes to the end of the parade, his sleigh will stop at the corner of Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue so he can light the Community Christmas tree. Free; for information, downtowncl.org/annual-events/festival-of-lights-holiday-parade/.

Little Friends Holiday Parade of Lights: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Naperville. Steps off on Jackson Avenue at Mill Street, continues east on Jackson, then turns north on Webster to Van Buren Avenue, ending at Naper Elementary. A parade main stage will be set up at Jefferson Avenue and Webster Street. Mrs. Claus will visit with kids inside the Naperville Park District Santa House at Jackson Avenue and Webster Street after the parade. Free. downtownnaperville.com or littlefriendsinc.org.

Nov. 29-30

St. Charles Holiday Homecoming Lighting of the Lights and Electric Christmas Parade: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 E. Main St., St. Charles. Friday features the Lighting of the Lights on First Street Plaza. Saturday features a holiday movie at the Arcada Theatre at 10 a.m., sleigh rides and Santa visits at First Street Plaza at 1 p.m., and culminates with the Electric Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Free. www.stcharlesil.gov.

Nov. 29-Dec. 15

Christmas Tree Harvest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 15 at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Visit the farm and harvest your own pine or fir from the field or choose a precut Fraser fir. Includes shaking, baling and an apple cider doughnut for everyone in your party. Santa will visit with kids on select dates. Tree prices vary. kuipersfamilyfarm.com/.

Nov. 29-Dec. 23

Happy Holiday Railway: Various times and dates from Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 23, at the Illinois Railway Museum, 7000 Olson Road, Union. Embark on a magical train ride through the winter countryside with Santa. Warm treats will be served and gifts will be given to kids on Santa's "good list." Tickets $18 for ages 1 and older. irm.org/event/happy-holiday-railway/.

Nov. 30

Roselle Cocoa Crawl: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, on Main Street in Roselle. Meet Santa, Elsa, Anna and the Grinch and enjoy hot cocoa and treats during the fourth annual Cocoa Crawl. The event starts at the Roselle Public Library, 40 S. Park St., and ends with a tree lighting ceremony at Main and Prospect streets. Free. roselle.il.us/CocoaCrawl.

Niles Holly Jolly Market & Tree Lighting Festival: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Civic Center Plaza, 999 Civic Center Drive, Niles. Meet Santa, dine on food from local restaurants, go on trolley and train rides, plus enjoy music, kids' activities, crafts and fireworks. Visit the Christmas Market inside the senior center. Free. www.vniles.com.

Glenview Holiday in the Park & Parade: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in Jackman Park, Glenview. Follow the parade down Glenview Road from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church going west to Jackman Park. Festivities in the park include a visit with Santa, hay rides, a train ride for kids, carolers, cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn. Free. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Westmont Holly Days Frosty & Friends Parade, Tree Lighting: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, on Cass Avenue, downtown Westmont. The Westmont High School Madrigals perform at Westmont Centre at 4 p.m. followed by the Westview Hills Middle School Band at 4:30 p.m. The Frosty & Friends Parade starts at 5 p.m. on Cass Avenue, followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. in front of the Westmont Centre building. At 6 p.m., take pictures with Santa at Westmont Centre while enjoying music from Holy Trinity Hand Chimes Ensemble. Free. westmont.illinois.gov.

Vernon Hills Village Tree and Menorah Lighting: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Vernon Hills Golf Course, 291 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills. Gather in the clubhouse to enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and cider as you wait for Santa to arrive, courtesy of Countryside Fire. Meet Santa and take photos, and then head outside to flip the switch on the giant holiday tree and menorah. Free. www.vernonhills.org/104/Tree-Menorah-Lighting.

Heart of Christmas: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in downtown Plainfield. Pictures with Santa, hayrack rides, crafts, dance performances, face painting, writing letters to Santa and a crèche lighting. Free. (815) 436-4431 or business.plainfieldchamber.com.

Prospect Heights Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Gary Morava Recreation Center, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Santa will arrive on a fire truck and take photos and hot cider will be provided by the Prospect Heights Garden Club before Mayor Nick Helmer and other dignitaries flip the switch to light to city's holiday tree. Free. prospect-heights.il.us.

Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Polar Express Storytime Train: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; noon Sunday, Dec. 1; 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the La Fox Metra Station, 40W999 Keslinger Road, Fox Lake. Catch a train ride to meet Santa and enjoy a meal along the way. Santa will share "The Polar Express." Adults must accompany children. St. Charles Park District residents: $29, nonresidents: $44, which includes meal and train ticket. Advance registration is required. apm.activecommunities.com/stcparks/Activity_Search/14982.

Nov 30-Dec. 22

Fox Lake Santa House: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Millennium Park, 6 Rollins Road, Fox Lake. Come visit Santa House and tell Santa what toys you would like for the holidays. For information, www.facebook.com/events/1343330295840877 or (224) 225-1404.

Santa House Naperville: Various times and dates from Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 22, on the Riverwalk at Jackson Avenue and Webster Street, Naperville. Santa will greet children at the Santa House, sponsored by the Naperville Park District. Free admission. Photos may be purchased for $8 or two for $15. napervilleparks.org/santahouse.

Dec. 1

Woodland Santa's Holiday Workshop: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles. Cheer as Santa arrives, pulled by his huskies, then help him get ready for the holiday. Write a letter to Santa, make an ornament and have your picture taken with the Big Guy. Breakfast snacks included. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Advance registration required. $8-$12, free for those younger than 2. apm.activecommunities.com/stcparks.

Brunch with Santa: Seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Le Jardin at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Includes brunch, visits and photos with Santa, a face-painter, balloon artists and more. Prices: $38 for ages 13 and older, $33 for kids 4-12; and $5 for kids 3 and younger. Price includes tax, gratuity and parking. cantigny.org/event/brunch-with-santa.

Holiday Open House: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St., North Aurora. Enjoy live music, holiday activities, a treasure hunt in the stacks, a used book sale and a visit from Santa. Free. messengerpl.org.

Cookies and Milk with Santa -- Hosted by PCHA-IL: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Naperville Park District's Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville. Pediatric heart patients, families that live in the same household and pediatric cardiac staff members are invited for cookies and milk with Santa and special guests Mickey and Minnie. The event features entertainment, crafts, giveaways and more. To protect attendees, families should not attend if anyone in the household is sick or showing symptoms of illness. Free. eventbrite.com.

Bensenville Holiday Magic and Tree Lighting: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at 12 S. Center St., Bensenville. Kick off the holiday season with the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus, receive a free Bensenville ornament and take a sleigh ride around downtown. Santa will arrive at 3 p.m. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Batavia Celebration of Lights: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. Enjoy hayrides, a visit with Santa, holiday crafts, story hour, community singalong and more. Free admission and parking. bataviaparks.org.

Dec. 1-22

Brunch with Santa at Drury Lane: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1-22, at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. From eggnog and bottomless mimosas to made-to-order doughnuts, and waffles, hand-carved prime rib, a seafood bar, an ice cream station and more, dine on an extensive menu of holiday fare. Plus, meet and take a photo with Santa. Adults: $60; kids 6-12: $20; kids 3-5: $15; and free for kids 2 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/santa-brunch/

Dec. 2

Glendale Heights Tree Lighting: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Glendale Heights Village Hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights. The village of Glendale Heights invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be guests of honor, and holiday decor and lights will illuminate the Civic Center. Free. glendaleheights.org.

Dec. 3

Dinner with Santa at Drury Lane: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Dine on carved London broil, roast turkey, salads, fruit, macaroni and cheese, ice cream and hot chocolate stations. Take a family photo with Santa and watch a performance of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Tickets to the show are sold separately. Dinner: Adults: $30; kids 4-12: $20; free for kids 3 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/dinner-santa/.

Santa's Story Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Garden Terrace, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Event offers holiday entertainment, crafts, hot chocolate, rides under the sparkling lights of the indoor carousel and souvenir pictures with Santa. Advance purchase tickets: $5; day of, $7. elkgroveparks.org.

Dec. 4

Visit With Santa: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Foxford Hills Golf Club, 6800 S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary. Santa will visit to hear wish lists. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. carypark.com.

Dec. 5

Elmhurst Tree Lighting in Wilder Park: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Meet with Santa, enjoy holiday entertainment, participate in children's activities, and decorate one of 60 holiday trees around the park. Free. epd.org.

Dec. 6

Bloomingdale Festival of Lights: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Old Town Park, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Seventh annual display of holiday lights and sights kicks off at 7 p.m., when the giant switch is pulled to illuminate Old Town Park and the village's Holiday Tree in the adjacent piazza. In addition, the event will include Santa Claus and live reindeer, horse-drawn carriage rides, kids' crafts and train rides, a Kriss Kringle Market and a Lego Holiday Show. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Holiday Happenings @ Harmony Park: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Harmony Park, corner of Campbell Street and Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Festivities include horse-drawn trolley rides, carolers, food vendors, a popcorn wagon, roasted almonds, hot chocolate, a petting zoo and the Holiday Happenings Selfie Station. Santa arrives around 5:15 p.m. on his firetruck sleigh. Free. www.vah.com.

Bartlett Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Bartlett Park at North Avenue and Oak Avenue, Bartlett. Start your holidays at the annual tree lighting sponsored by the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce with the Bartlett Park District and the village. From 5 to 6:30 p.m., Bartlett Lions Club invites everyone to visit Santa in the Log Cabin. Bring a camera for pictures with Santa. The South Elgin High School choir sings holiday carols in the gazebo from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The tree lighting takes place at 7 p.m. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Hanover Township Food Pantry. Free. village.bartlett.il.us/home.

Mundelein Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 to 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Village Hall Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Music, singing and other holiday-themed entertainment. Free rides for children on a trackless train. Santa Claus will help with the official countdown for lighting the Village Holiday Tree and fireworks display. Free hot chocolate and other goodies. After the lighting, children can stop by Santa's Cottage to visit and receive special prizes. Everyone is invited to the annual Spaghetti Supper at the Mundelein Police Station. Free. mundelein.org.

Lincolnshire Holiday Tree Lighting: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Village Green Center, 100 Village Green, Lincolnshire. A family-friendly event with Santa, school choir performances, Toy-for-Tots collection, food/beverage vendors and other activities. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Rolling Meadows Holiday Celebration: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Rolling Meadows Historical Museum, 3100 Central Road (new location), Rolling Meadows. Tree-lighting celebration will feature Santa arriving on a fire truck, singing and more. After the ceremony, a free spaghetti dinner will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Willow Bend Elementary School, 4700 Barker Ave. Free. www.cityrm.org.

Dickens in Dundee: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, carriage rides and more holiday favorites. Events continue that night and Saturday, Dec. 7, at various spots in town. See website for times and locations. Free admission. dickensindundee.org.

Carol Stream Tree Lighting: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Snacks, crafts and pictures with Santa inside the Fountain View Rec Center. Free. carolstream.org.

Geneva Christmas Walk: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Santa Lucia arrives and Santa makes his Geneva debut to open his house. Event includes the Great Tree lighting, carolers, roasted chestnuts, Swedish cookies, an old-fashioned candy cane pull and holiday shopping. Free. genevachamber.com.

Hanover Park Tree Lighting: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Hanover Park Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. Welcome a special visitor from the North Pole who will help flip the switch to light the village's holiday decorations. Free. hpil.org.

Holly Days: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Warrenville Park District, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Holly Days includes Santa's Arrival Parade, Mayor David Brummel lighting the city tree, free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate and cookies, visits with Santa and entertainment provided by local schools. Free admission. warrenvilleparks.org.

Sundaes with Santa: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Iowa Community Center, 338 N. Iowa, Villa Park. Build your own sundae while Santa makes a special visit from the North Pole. Children will make a holiday craft to take home. Preregistration required. $5-$10. invillapark.com.

Streamwood Luminaria and Tree Lighting: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Veteran's Memorial, 301 W. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Volunteers, civic organizations and families help bring the holiday spirit to Streamwood by lining Park Boulevard, the Veteran's Memorial, village hall and other areas throughout town with luminaria. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and see the annual holiday tree lighting in front of the Veteran's Memorial. Free. streamwood.org.

Dec. 6

Round Lake Tree Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Round Lake Village Hall, 422 N. Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake. The event features music by a student choir, Santa arriving on a firetruck, hayrides, hot chocolate and refreshments. The annual tree lighting begins at 6 p.m. Free. eroundlake.com.

Addison Tree Lighting: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at village hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Visits with Santa, carolers, lighted train rides, craft fair, historical museum hours and tree lighting at 8 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Warrenville Holly Days: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Tracy Place and Warren Avenue, Warrenville. Santa arrives in a parade, tree lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and dancers, and visits with Santa. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Dec. 6-21

Santa's Cottage: Various times from Friday, Dec. 6 to Saturday, Dec. 21, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Visit Santa's Cottage and bring your camera. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Dec. 7

Breakfast with Santa: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Shannon Hall, 14 N. Van Buren St., Batavia. Meet and take photos with Santa until 9:15 a.m., before the entertainment starts. Breakfast, prepared by the Batavia Lions Club, consists of pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit, coffee, juice and milk. $16-$54. bataviaparks.org/calendar/events/Breakfast-with-Santa-0395471628

Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Garden Terrace at the Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Meet and take photos with Santa, dine on breakfast and enjoy holiday entertainment. Each child takes home a present from Santa. Residents: $13; nonresidents: $16. elkgroveparks.org/Calendar/events/Breakfast-with-Santa--Mrs.-Claus-8572140396.

Holiday in the Grove Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at John Shields Elementary School, 85 S. Main St., Sugar Grove. Holiday crafters and vendors, raffle, cafe with light lunch, children's crafts, decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, gift wrapping. At the Sugar Grove Community House, 54 Snow St., Santa lighting the Christmas tree at 7:45 a.m. Breakfast with Santa with serving times at 8, 9, and 10 a.m. Children's games and activities, Pictures with Santa until noon. Free admission. www.holidayinthegrove.org.

Lunch with Santa: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cardinal Drive Church of Christ, 2300 Cardinal Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free lunch with Santa includes a picture with Santa, crafts and coloring. cdfamily.org/.

Breakfast with Santa: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Kids can meet and take photos with Santa and enjoy a buffet breakfast with carolers and a show from "Those Funny Little People." Reservations required. Ages 11 and older: $20; kids 4-10: $5; free for kids 3 and younger. wheelingparkdistrict.com/calendar-of-events/breakfast-with-santa.

Barrington Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with events at various locations. Tree-lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at Village Center, Cook and Station streets, with Santa arriving on a fire truck and remaining to take photos on South Cook Street until 6:30 p.m. Free trolley service will take visitors to other locations hosting events. Free. www.barrington-il.gov.

Holiday Train Ride: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Iowa Community Center, 338 N. Iowa Ave., Villa Park. Ride the train in your PJs to the North Pole. Onboard activities include a visit from Santa. A holiday story will be read at the Villa Park Metra station prior to departure. Arrive by 10:15 a.m.; train departs at 11:15 a.m. Preregistration required. $25 per person; free for kids younger than 1. invillapark.com.

Spirit of Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, on Main Street in West Dundee. Gather with friends and neighbors along Main Street in anticipation of Santa's appearance during this classic Christmas parade. Free. Other activities follow at various locations. See dickensindundee.org.

Skating with Santa: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Rocket Ice Rink, 180 Canterbury Lane, Bolingbrook. Skate with Santa, as well as "Frozen" characters Anna and Elsa. Enjoy holiday music, photo opportunities and hot chocolate. Skates provided. Naperville residents pay $11, nonresidents $17. napervilleparks.org.

North Pole Holiday Spectacular: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Community Recreation Center, 505 N. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Bring the family to this festival of fun, featuring a 30-minute musical with Santa and his elves, performances by Bravo Show Choir and Charmed/Expressions Dance Companies, face painting, games and cookie decorating. This event is sponsored by Amita Health. All ages. Preregistration: $6 per adult, $8 per child; day-of cost: $8 per adult, $10 per child www.parkfun.com/event/the-north-pole-holiday-spectacular

Celebrate the Season Festival: 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. All ages can enjoy the park's ninth annual holiday festival, including the Mistletoe Market and photos with Santa Claus. Free; parking: $5. cantigny.org.

Fox River Grove Holiday Tree Lighting: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Algonquin Road School, 975 Algonquin Road, Fox River Grove. Performances by the Cary-Grove High School swing choir and Diva Voice. Event includes face painter, balloon artist, crafts and cookie decorating, and pictures with Santa hosted by the Lions Club. Activities will be held indoors with officials lighting the Christmas tree outside shortly before 5 p.m. Free. foxrivergrove.org.

Wood Dale Tree Lighting & Family Fun: 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wood Dale City Hall, 404 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Free hot chocolate and treats, visits with Santa, holiday-themed crafts, games and activities, and seasonal entertainment. The giant tree will be lit at 5 p.m. in the city hall rotunda. Concludes with an outdoor fireworks display. wooddale.com.

Hawthorn Woods Hometown Holiday and Tree Lighting: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Community Park, 5 Park View, Hawthorn Woods. Features visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, cookies, hot cocoa, holiday carols and the community tree lighting. Bring a Toys for Tots donation. Free. vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.

Lake Zurich Miracle on Main Street: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 70 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Event features a 35-foot holiday tree, an opportunity to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer, children's crafts, sleigh rides, adult beverages and food vendors. Free, but vendor fees vary. lakezurich.org.

West Chicago Frosty Fest: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 123 Main St., West Chicago. Outdoor and indoor activities. Features visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, choir performances, live reindeer, cookie decorating, ice-sculpture carving, a holiday parade, tree lighting, festive displays, free hot cocoa, dance and musical performances and more. Free. westchicago.org.

Lindenhurst Holiday Tree Lighting: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lippert Community Center, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Hosted by the Lindenhurst Park District, the event will feature caroling, visits with Santa, a kids' raffle, Jason the Juggler and refreshments. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Lake Villa Township Food Pantry. Free. www.lindenhurstparks.org.

Huntley Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the gazebo and Town Square on Coral Street between Church and Woodstock streets, Huntley. Santa arrives by fire truck followed by lighting of the Christmas tree, a fireworks show and pictures with Santa in the gazebo. For details, contact Barb Read at bread@huntley.il.us or (847) 515-5262.

Algonquin Miracle on Main: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Plaza, 2 S. Main St., Algonquin. The event will kick off by lighting the village tree. Listen to carols, visit with Santa and his reindeer, enjoy an ice sculptor and more. Free. www.algonquin.org.

Elgin Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. cityofelgin.org.

Jaycee Park Holiday Walk & Tree Lighting: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Jaycee Park, Silver Lake at Cary-Algonquin roads, Cary. Visit with Santa plus enjoy ice skating (weather permitting) and light refreshments. Free. carypark.com.

Santa's Arrival and Tree Lighting: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Wauconda Park District Community Center, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Holiday activities on Main Street, immediately followed by the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus by firetruck to the tree lighting and brief fireworks display. Afterward, come inside for crafts, games and refreshments. Bring a camera for photos with Santa. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Villa Park Joyful Traditions: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Rugaard Gazebo, 10 W. Park Ave., Villa Park. Tree lighting, carolers, photos with Santa, and trolley and horse-drawn wagon rides. Decorated trees line the Prairie Path. Co-sponsored by the village and Villa Park Chamber of Commerce. Free. www.invillapark.com or villaparkchamber.org.

Dec. 7-8

Kris Kringle Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at Hickory Hall, 406 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Features high-end gift vendors, kids activities, holiday caroling from local choirs, and photos with Santa. There will be holiday cocktails and food for purchase. Admission is $5 or free for kids under age 12. www.hickoryhall.net.

Christmas in the Valley: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, at Heritage Farm and Merkle Cabin, Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. See how 19th century Schaumburg celebrated Christmas with traditional foods, homemade gifts and a continuation of their daily farm chores. Meet St. Nicholas by the fireplace at Merkle Cabin. The day will include holiday treats, craft activities. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. $3/person; $12/family; children 3 and younger are free. www.parkfun.com/event/christmas-in-the-valley.

Lights of Lisle/Downtown Holiday Celebration: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4713 Lincoln Ave., Lisle. Kick off the season with the Santa Light Parade at 4:30 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. and Lights of Lisle at dusk. Lisle Santa Train heads for the North Pole -- aka Chicago. See website for ticket prices. Free admission. villageoflisle.org.

Dec. 7 and 14

MainStreet Libertyville's Dickens of a Holiday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on Milwaukee Avenue and Church Street, Libertyville. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Cook Park to hear children's wishes. The Holiday Shoppe at Petranek's Pharmacy allows children to buy gifts assisted by helper elves. St. Lawrence Episcopal Church hosts a Victorian Tea. Reservations required. $30 before Nov. 24; $35 after. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Brunch with The Grinch: Seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, at Red Oak Room at Cantigny Golf, 27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton. Dine on brunch, watch the "Grinch" and take photos with the Grinch. Adults: $38; kids 4-10: $33; $5 for kids 3 and younger. cantigny.org/event/brunch-with-the-grinch-4.

Dec. 7-15

Brookfield Zoo's Breakfast with Santa: 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the zoo's costumed characters in the Discovery Center. The Banjo Buddies will perform. Adults: $29.95; kids 3-11: $21.95. Reservations required. czs.org.

Dec. 7-22

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, and Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 13-15 and 20-22, in Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Join the Lombard Park District's annual lighting celebration in Lilacia Park. See holiday displays light up the park with animated light shows, decorated trees, a gingerbread house and more. Kids can visit Santa and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. Free. lombardparks.com.

Dec. 8

Christmas Sweater Shuffle 5K: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, on Main Street, Glen Ellyn. Grab a holiday sweater and shuffle around Lake Ellyn. Santa will be there and taking gift requests. $30-$35. christmassweatershuffle.com.

Libertyville Lions Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Dec. 8, at Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park Ave., Libertyville. Dine on all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit and other breakfast items. Meet and take photos with Santa. Supports charitable efforts. $7 at the door; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 380-5841.

Santa's Last Stop Holiday Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W. Church St., Johnsburg. Shop from 30 plus crafters and vendors for that unique gift. Featuring handmade gift items, decor, candles, jewelry, body care, stocking stuffers and more. Stop by to see Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Bring nonperishable food items for the F.I.S.H. of McHenry Food Pantry and receive a raffle ticket for each item. Free admission. www.facebook.com/events/2380570288894444.

Merry Cary Parade & Festival: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, on Main Street in downtown Cary. Visit Santa, petting zoo, pony rides, sleigh rides, carolers, activities, music and more. Merry Cary Parade at 1 p.m. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Santa's Wonderland Extravaganza: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Grand Oaks, 1401 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake. Come for an afternoon filled with holiday fun including games, activities, entertainment and a visit from Santa. For kids 3-10. $10 per child. Register by Dec. 1. crystallakeparks.org.

Dec. 8-15

Santa Express Train 1: 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, at the Wheaton Metra Station, 402 W. Front St., Wheaton. Join Kidz Kingdom and the DuPage County Historical Museum for a Santa Express train ride departing from the downtown Wheaton Metra Station. $20. dupagemuseum.org.

Dec. 9

Pictures with Santa Paws: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park Depot, 318 E. Kenilworth, Villa Park. Bring your pet to meet Santa, take photos and get a special treat. Register at the Iowa Community Center; choose a time slot at registration. $7 per dog for residents, $10 nonresidents. invillapark.com.

Dec. 10

Breakfast with Santa: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Alexander's Cafe, 1650 W. Main St., St. Charles. Enjoy a breakfast buffet while Santa visits with each child. After breakfast, kids can make a special craft to take home. Kids must be accompanied by a registered parent. Advance registration required. Residents: $15; nonresidents: $23. apm.activecommunities.com/stcparks/Activity_Search/14989.

Dec. 11

Snacks with Santa: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Jumps N' Jiggles Indoor Playground & Carousel, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. See Santa and play while you wait. Each paid participant will receive a professional picture package and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Parent must attend with children. Registration is required. $15 for Elk Grove Park District residents, $18 for others. elkgroveparks.org.

Dec. 13-14

Itasca Santa's Workshop: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Visit with Santa and enjoy crafts and treats. Dogs are welcome from 7 to 8 p.m. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Dec. 14

'Polar Express' Storytime Train: 9, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Itasca Train Station, West Irving Park Road, Itasca. Board the train for a fun-filled adventure to the North Pole. Stories will be read, a snack will be served, and all children will have a chance to visit with Santa. Train runs from Itasca to Elgin and back again. Registration deadline is Nov. 11. $18 for Elk Grove Park District residents; $22 for others. elkgroveparks.org.

Breakfast with Santa: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Golf Club of Illinois, 1575 Edgewood Drive, Algonquin. Make crafts, play games, and tell Santa all about your list. Dine from an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Residents 13 and older: $20, kids 4-12: $15; nonresidents 13 and older: $23, kids 4-12: $18; free for kids 3 and younger. rec.algonquin.org/CourseActivities.aspx? id=13 & cat=5.

Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bridges of Poplar Creek Country Club, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. Kick off the holiday season with a delicious breakfast and a visit with Santa himself. Stay afterward and join for Winter Fest happening downstairs and outside for some winter fun. $20.95 for adults; $11.95 for children ages 4-12; ages 3 and younger are free. Reservations required by calling (847) 781-3655. www.heparks.org/event/breakfast-with-santa/

Pancakes + PJs Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Eleve at Swissotel Chicago, 323 E. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Dress in holiday PJs and dine on a special holiday breakfast with Santa. Adults: $70; kids 4-12: $40; free for kids 3 and younger. eventbrite.com/e/pancakes-pjs-breakfast-with-santa-tickets-73345070079?aff=ebapi.

Holiday Hoopla! Des Plaines Youth Commission: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Families with young children are invited to participate in Holiday Hoopla with refreshments, crafts and visits with Santa. Free. www.desplaines.org.

Skate with Santa: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Triphahn Center & Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Join for this holiday skating event and take a lap around the rink with Santa Claus himself. www.heparks.org/event/skate-with-santa.

Mrs. Claus Story Time Fun: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Veteran Acres Park, 431 N. Walkup Ave., Crystal Lake. Kids 3-10 can join Mrs. Claus for activities, songs, stories and treats. Registration deadline is Dec. 11. $15-$20. www.facebook.com/events/veteran-acres-park/mrs-claus-story-time-fun/2329934590595167.

Storytime with Mrs. Claus: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Barnes & Noble in the Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Bring the little ones for an hour of storytelling with Mrs. Claus in the Children's department. Free. https://shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Christmas on the Farm: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Gather around the fireplace and listen to a story from Mrs. Claus, enjoy Christmas carolers and ice sculpting in the courtyard, and meet Santa. Free admission, but some activities require fees. genevaparks.org.

Flurry Fest: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills. The annual holiday celebration features games, crafts, snacks and appearances by Santa and "Frozen" characters. Free; bring a nonperishable donation item for the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Interfaith Food Pantry. lith.org.

Dec. 15

Breakfast with Santa: Seatings at 9, 10, 11 a.m. and noon Sunday, Dec. 15, at Café Brauer at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2021 N. Stockton Drive, Chicago. Dine on a seasonal breakfast buffet with complimentary cookie decorating for the kids. Meet and take photos with Santa. Prices: 13 and older: $45, kids 1-12: $20 and free for kids younger than 1. eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-tickets-60144707439?aff=ebapi.

Breakfast with Mrs. Claus: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 15, at Itasca Rec & Fitness Center, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. Join Mrs. Claus for breakfast, music, crafts, photos and holiday stories. $10. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Dec. 17

Legend of St. Nicholas: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville. Actor Terry Lynch portrays the Old English version of Father Christmas to share the origins of St. Nicholas in various countries, plus popular Christmas symbols and traditions. Free. warrenville.com.

Dec. 18

Dinner with Santa at Drury Lane: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Dine on carved London broil, roast turkey, salads, fruit, macaroni and cheese, ice cream and hot chocolate stations. Take a family photo with Santa and watch a performance of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Tickets to the show are sold separately. Dinner: Adults: $30; kids 4-12: $20; free for kids 3 and younger. lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/dinner-santa/.

Dec. 19-20

'The Polar Express' Movie Night: 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20, at Playhouse 38, 321 Stevens St., Suite P, Geneva. Watch "The Polar Express" on the big screen. Kids can meet and take a picture with Santa Claus. Hot chocolate will be served; additional snacks will be available for purchase. Tickets: $12. genevaparks.org.

Dec. 20

Visit with Santa: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Visit with Santa, make a winter craft, ride the carousel and play in Jumps n' Jiggles. Santa will be at the carousel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $4 for resident children, $5 for nonresidents; free for parents. elkgroveparks.org.

Holiday Trolley Express: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Fountain View Recreation Center, 910 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Take a festive Trolley Ride around Carol Stream to look at holiday lights, hear the story of the Polar Express and sing carols. Visit with Santa at the "North Pole" and enjoy refreshments, games and crafts. Each child will receive a special keepsake from Santa. Choose ride times at registration. $15-$22. csparks.org.

Dec. 22

Brunch with Santa: Seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Le Jardin at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Includes brunch, visits and photos with Santa, a face-painter, balloon artists and more. Prices: $38 for ages 13 and older, $33 for kids 4-12; and $5 for kids 3 and younger. Price includes tax, gratuity and parking. cantigny.org/event/brunch-with-santa.