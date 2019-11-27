Feder: Four Chicago stations to host New Year's countdowns
Updated 11/27/2019 6:12 AM
New Year's Eve revelers will have four live, local TV specials to choose from when they ring in 2020, Robert Feder writes.
Together again for their 19th year, Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies will make merry (and, in all likelihood, smooch at midnight) on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.
Over on Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9 Ana Belaval, Dean Richards and Sarah Jindra will host the debut edition of "Chicago's Very Own New Year's Eve Blast."
Also airing countdown specials will be NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44 -- although hosts for those shows have not been announced.
After all, it's not even Thanksgiving yet.
