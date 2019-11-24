Best bets: Bush sisters promote new book in Naperville; Cher sings ABBA in Chicago

Barbara Pierce Bush, left, and Jenna Bush Hager promote their children's book "Sisters First" at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville on Sunday, Nov. 24, in an Anderson's Bookshop-sponsored event. Associated Press, 2012

Presidential daughters

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, daughters of former President George W. Bush, appear together to promote their new children's book, "Sisters First," at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. $25 (includes one presigned copy of the book). (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

Conductor Nicholas Kraemer leads the Music of the Baroque on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 24-25, in Skokie and Chicago.

Conductor Nicholas Kraemer leads the Music of the Baroque ensemble for the concerts "Bach & The Italians" at two locations: first at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, currently sold out; then at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago, $10-$85. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in Skokie and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in Chicago

Chris Jericho is one of the competitors set for the All Elite Wrestling event at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. - Associated Press, 2019

Cheer on your favorite wrestlers as they compete at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $25-$125; $20 parking. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27

Cher brings her "Here We Go Again Tour" to Chicago's United Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27. - Associated Press, 2019

Disco lovers won't want to miss Cher singing the songs of ABBA as part of the returning "Here We Go Again Tour." It also features special guests Nile Rodgers and CHIC at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $30-$775. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27

Chicago comedian Calvin Evans performs at Zanies in Rosemont. -

Chicago comedian Calvin Evans ("Shameless," "Chicago P.D.") plays a special pre-Thanksgiving Day performance on Wednesday at the Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27