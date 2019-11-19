'Baby Shark Live!' returns to Rosemont in May

Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 for "Baby Shark Live!" at the Rosemont Theatre on May 3. Courtesy of Pinkfong and Round Room Live

Following a successful six-week run this fall that included sold-out performances at the Rosemont Theatre earlier this month, "Baby Shark Live!" will return to Rosemont next spring, according to producers.

The immersive, concert-style show returns May 3 for performances at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $125 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at babysharklive.com.

Inspired by the "Baby Shark Dance" song and video that landed in the Top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and received more than 3.8 billion views on YouTube, the family-friendly show includes such tunes as "Wheels on the Bus," "Five Little Monkeys" and "Monkey Banana Dance" among others.