Feder: Radio traffic ace Bart Shore lands air shift at 93.9 Lite FM

Listeners know Bart Shore as one of Chicago radio's most familiar traffic voices. Now the Wilmette native is going back to his record-spinning roots.

Now the Wilmette native is going back to his record-spinning roots, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this weekend, he'll host from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturdays on WLIT 93.9-FM, the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station. They're playing all-Christmas music now.

"This is truly full circle for me," said Shore, who started on the station -- then known as WLAK -- in 1985. "My goal was always to be on the radio in Chicago." He continues as traffic reporter for Melissa Forman's weekday morning show on 93.9 Lite FM.

