Nov. 14 Karen Mason concert at Metropolis canceled due to health
Updated 11/9/2019 3:21 PM
An undisclosed "serious health situation" has forced Arlington Heights native and Broadway veteran Karen Mason to cancel her upcoming concert at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. Ticketholders for "Karen Mason Sings Kander & Ebb & All That Jazz" on Thursday, Nov. 14, should contact the box office for refunds. For more information on the possibility of the show being rescheduled at a future date, call (847) 577-2121 or visit metropolisarts.com.
