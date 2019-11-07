Weekend at play: Cirque Italia's 'Water Circus' makes a splash in Gurnee

Chinese soprano Hui He stars in Anthony Minghella's production of Puccini﻿'s "Madama Butterfly" as part of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD simulcast on Saturday, Nov. 9. Courtesy of Richard Termine/Metropolitan Opera

Cirque Italia will perform "Water Circus" in Gurnee this weekend. courtesy of Dustin Rush Media

Comedian Jeff Dye brings the laughs to Zanies in Rosemont while Cirque Italia dazzles with "Water Circus" in Gurnee. These are just some of the many entertaining events happening this weekend in the suburbs. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Fascinating fountains

See aerialists, acrobats and more mix with fountains when Cirque Italia continues its tour of "Water Circus" at Gurnee Mills (near Value City Furniture), 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. $20-$40; $10-$35 kids 2-12. (941) 704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10.

Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" offers a variety of acts this weekend in Gurnee. - courtesy of Justin Leitner

Chinese soprano Hui He stars as the wronged Japanese bride in a revival of director Anthony Minghella's production of Puccini's tragedy "Madama Butterfly." The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD simulcast is shown in select movie theaters in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. Ticket prices vary by venue, but largely $19-$25. Visit fathomevents.com or metopera.org/season/in-cinemas for locations and ticket prices. 11:55 a.m. live simulcast Saturday, Nov. 9.

Jeff Dye performs two shows at Zanies in Rosemont Saturday. - Associated Press, 2015

Comedian Jeff Dye ("Better Late Than Never," "Girl Code") performs two standup shows at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-drink minimum. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

'Wade in the Water'

Chicago native Brena Thomas is featured in the dance troupe Ailey II, which performs works by emerging choreographers alongside Alvin Ailey's masterpiece "Revelations" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $39-$48. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Canadian-based Scrap Arts Music pounds its way to the Ramsey Auditorium of Fermilab in Batavia at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. -

The Canadian percussive group Scrap Arts Music recycles trash into musical instruments for their tour of "Children of Metropolis" at Fermilab's Ramsey Auditorium, Kirk Road and Pine Street, Batavia. $35; $18 for those 18 and younger. (630) 840-2787 or events.fnal.gov. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.