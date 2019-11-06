Dining out: 2019 Veterans Day restaurant specials in the suburbs

Fogo de Chão recently added the New York Strip Steak to its menu for the fall. Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military personnel will receive 50% off regular dinner pricing at Texas de Brazil. Courtesy of Texas de Brazil

Veterans Day specials

Here are some of the specials and freebies that restaurants are offering veterans and active military for Veterans Day.

Applebee's: On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free full-size entree. Options include the classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, Oriental chicken salad, 6-ounce top sirloin, double-crunch shrimp and three-cheese chicken penne. Locations are in Elgin and McHenry. applebees.com/en/veterans-day-free-meals.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery: Veterans and active duty military in uniform or with a military ID can receive a free entree as a special thanks for their service. The offer is for dine-in only on Monday, Nov. 11. The locations are at The Promenade Bolingbrook, 641 E. Boughton Road, Suite 110, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-3000; 100 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 433-2337; 888 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8300; and 1270 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 955-1900, beerheadbar.com/.

Chili's: All veterans and active military members can dine on a free meal on Monday. Choose from entrees such as chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, bowl of chili or soup and salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with cheese or Cajun chicken pasta. Chili's has locations across the suburbs. chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day.

Chuck E. Cheese: On Monday, the restaurant is offering a free personal one-topping pizza to all active duty, national guard, retired and veterans with valid Military ID or proof of military service. There are locations throughout the suburbs. chuckecheese.com/.

City Barbeque: The barbecue chain is honoring veterans and active military with military ID with a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage on Monday. Good for dine-in and carryout orders only through the restaurant. City Barbeque is at 365 Lake-Cook Road, Deerfield, (847) 960-4129; 1034 W. Ogden Ave., Downers Grove, (630) 869-1313; 14301 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 433-4448; 123 N. Northwest Parkway, Park Ridge, (847) 993-8024; 887 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (224) 424-1017, citybbq.com/.

Cracker Barrel: On Monday, military veterans and active-duty military can receive a free iced or hot Pumpkin Pie Latte or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Cracker Barrel is at 5706 Northridge Drive, Gurnee, (847) 244-1512; 1855 W. Diehl Road, Naperville, (630) 778-6699; and 1295 Lakeview Drive, Romeoville, (630) 759-6171; crackerbarrel.com/.

Famous Dave's: All veterans and active military with ID can dine on a Two Meat Salute for free on Monday. The offer includes a two-meat lunch combo plus one side and a cornbread muffin. The offer is good for dine-in only. Locations include 1631 W. Lake St., Addison, (630) 261-0100; 704 Janes Ave., Bolingbrook, (630) 783-1502; 7201 W. 25th St., North Riverside, (708) 447-8848; 2440 Route 34, Oswego, (630) 551-4733; and 15657 S. Harlem Ave., Orland Park, (708) 532-7850. famousdaves.com/veteransday.

Golden Corral: From 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, all former and active military members can eat for free, with valid ID. Dine-in only. Locations are in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Elgin, Gurnee, Joliet and Tinley Park. goldencorral.com/.

McCormick & Schmick's: All veterans of the U.S. military, National Guard, Gold Star parents and Gold Star spouses can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner entree Sunday, Nov. 10. Options include classic shrimp scampi, beer-battered fish and chips, Parmesan-crusted chicken, salmon rigatoni, buttermilk fried shrimp, cedar-planked or grilled salmon, Romano chicken chopped salad, beef medallions, blackened chicken fettuccine and McCormick's cheeseburger. Military ID is required. Offer is good for dine-in only. Locations are at 1 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago, (312) 923-7226; 3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700; and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776. mccormickandschmicks.com/.

Mission BBQ: On Veterans Day, all veterans and active-duty military members can dine on a free sandwich and slice of cake. Locations are at 1570 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 824-3606, and 6430 Grand Ave. #101, Gurnee, (847) 278-4577. mission-bbq.com/.

For Veterans Day on Monday, Olive Garden is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military service members. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

Olive Garden: All day on Veterans Day, active service members and veterans with proof of military service can receive a free entree from a select menu featuring cheese ravioli, spaghetti with meat sauce, lasagna classico, chicken parmigiana and chicken piccata. The meal also includes breadsticks and a choice of soup or house salad. Offer is for dine-in only. Beverages and gratuity are not included. Olive Garden has locations throughout the suburbs; see olivegarden.com/.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: All active and retired members of the U.S. military with valid military ID can dine for free on Veterans Day. The special meal will include the choice of two items -- house salad, chicken tortilla soup, seasoned ground beef enchilada with chile con carne, spinach and mushroom enchilada with sour cream, cheese and onion enchilada with chile con carne, chicken tinga enchilada with green chile or sour cream, seasoned ground beef taco and shredded chicken tinga taco -- plus rice and beans. Dine-in only. On The Border is at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; 3050 E. Main, St. Charles, (630) 524-4870; and 535 N. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450, ontheborder.com/.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: From 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, veterans and active military members can dine on a complimentary Rare and Well Done three-course Sunday Supper (value is $39) when a paying guest orders the Sunday Supper or a dinner entree. Reservations and proof of military I.D. are required. The meal includes soup or salad, Perry's Famous Pork Chop and the Dessert Trio (vanilla bean crème brûlée, chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake). Perry's is at 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808 or perryssteakhouse.com/locations/il/chicago/oak-brook/.

Red Lobster: To say thank you to veterans, active duty military and reservists on Monday, the seafood restaurant is offering a free appetizer or dessert (with valid military ID or proof of service). Choose from apps such as sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheesesticks, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza, signature shrimp cocktail, and langostino lobster-artichoke-and-seafood dip or desserts such as vanilla bean cheesecake, Key lime pie, warm apple crostada, Chocolate Wave or Brownie Overboard. Locations are in Aurora, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Geneva, Gurnee, Joliet, Schaumburg and West Dundee. redlobster.com/.

Red Robin: All veterans and active duty military are invited to Red Robin on Monday for a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries with proof of military service. Locations are in Algonquin, Bloomingdale, Deer Park, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, Lincolnshire, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, Skokie and South Elgin. redrobin.com/.

Tap House Grill: In appreciation for their service, all active, inactive and retired military personnel with military ID can receive a free meal on Monday. Dine-in only. Locations include Des Plaines, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling. taphousegrills.com/.

Texas de Brazil: On Monday, veterans and active military personnel will receive 50% off regular dinner pricing of the rodizio-style menu. The deal is good for up to eight veterans and active military personnel per table. Locations are at 5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, and 856 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park, (708) 998-4800, texasdebrazil.com/.

Tuscany: The Italian restaurant is honoring those who've served in the military (active and veterans) with a free dinner entree (up to $40 in value) on Monday. Proof of military ID is required. The offer is for dine-in only. The restaurant is at 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/.

Wildfire Lincolnshire hosts its 10th annual Gluten Free Wine Dinner Friday, Nov. 8. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Eating out can be difficult if you have a gluten sensitivity. Wildfire Lincolnshire makes it a little easier with its 10th annual Gluten Free Wine Dinner. Make reservations now for the 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, dinner that will feature a custom five-course gluten-free menu with optional wine pairings. Indulge in cauliflower-crust flatbread and asiago gougères; a mixed baby greens salad; farfalle cacio e pepe; horseradish-crusted filet mignon and barbecue planked shrimp; and coconut tres leches cake with fresh berries. Plus, resident gluten-free expert Ruth Hayden will discuss Wildfire's gluten-free menu and training. Dinner is $70 without wine pairings and $90 with wine pairings, with a portion of the proceeds going to the University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center.

Wildfire is at 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

The butternut kale salad is new to Fogo de Chão's menu. - Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

With autumn well underway, Fogo de Chão recently added new seasonally inspired dishes highlighting in-season fruits and vegetables to its Market Table and Churrasco. Try the New York Strip seasoned with rock salt; butternut kale salad (roasted butternut squash, kale, chickpeas and feta topped with honey citrus vinaigrette and pumpkin and sunflower seeds); butternut and sweet potato soup (roasted butternut squash, sweet potatoes and winter spices); pear and endive salad (pears, red and gold endive, blue cheese and candied bacon tossed with pear vinaigrette); and roasted miso-glazed sweet potatoes.

Fogo de Chão is at 1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022; 5460 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 678-7200; and 661 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, (312) 932-9330, fogodechao.com/.

Fogo de Chão recently added the pear and endive salad to its seasonal menu. - Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Looking for a place to have afternoon tea with family and friends this holiday season? The Table at Crate offers an Afternoon Tea Tower featuring savory and sweet bites such as mini caprese salad, salmon roulade, cucumber sandwich, deviled egg, vegetable tartare with avocado spread, chicken salad with dairy-free mashed potato spread, skinny Elvis, chocolate chip cookies, double-fudge gluten-free cookies and snickerdoodles. Enjoy sipping a variety of teas including Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Black Limon, Masala Chai, Jade Cloud or Blueberry Hibiscus. Afternoon tea costs $30 per person. A glass of champagne is an additional $20, while a glass of sparkling wine is an extra $9.

The Table at Crate is located at 35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/.

