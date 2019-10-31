Wheaton celebrates Day of the Dead with candlelight procession, music, art

The Mexican children's ballet group Flor Menudita will perform at the Wheaton celebration. Courtesy of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage

The traditional Mexican celebration of Day of the Dead, a festive occasion that coincides with the Christian observance of All Souls Day, is coming to downtown Wheaton Saturday, Nov. 2, for the fourth year.

"We see the Day of the Dead, especially in the Latino community, as a way to bring people together," said Cristobal Cavazos, co-founder of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage.

The organization is presenting the event with the Wheaton Arts Council.

A candlelight procession of costumed participants wearing traditional garb will march to Adams Park, beginning at Gary United Methodist Church.

"We're calling on people to imagine their lost loved ones with us," Cavazos said.

Far from a somber occasion, he said the event will be a celebration of life that will include food, music and art.

"We're not here forever. While we're here we might as well have a big party," he said. "We're trying to bring culture and the community together around the arts."

Masks and painted faces will be part of the Day of the Dead celebration Saturday in downtown Wheaton. - Courtesy of Jose Torres

Many of the costumes depict skeletons.

"The skeletons are not scary," Cavazos said. "The skeletons are happy."

The celebration will include the debut of a new art exhibit at the Burning Bush Art Gallery in Wheaton titled "What Would Frida Do," a reference to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. An exhibit of Kahlo's artwork is set to open at the College of DuPage next year.

The Wheaton exhibit will feature the works of Chicago artist Jade Nava and creations from Gerardo Madrigal of Aurora.

Mexican tropical ensemble Los Monarcas will perform. There will be dance performances featuring Los Chinelos, Mexican children's ballet Flor Menudita, and an Aztec group called Calpulli Oceloti-Cihuacoatl, volunteer Tricia Vincenzi said.

There will be a bazaar inside the church.

"We have a lot of artists coming in," he said. "They're going to be selling their own art."

An outdoor food court will offer a variety of Mexican fare, he said.

Banners and alters and other décor made for the celebration by the Wheaton Public Library and Franklin Middle School will be on display, Vicenzi said.

There is no admission charge, but there is a $5 recommended donation for individuals and a $15 recommended donation for families, he said.

"We want to bring the best of the arts, the best of the festivals, the best of traditions here," Cavazos said. "We're hitting universal themes where everybody is represented."

• • •

Day of the Dead or Dia de Los Muertos

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Downtown Wheaton and at Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St.

Cost: Free; recommended donation of $5 per person or $15 per family

Info: immigrantsolidarityofdupage.org or (630) 510-8500, ext. 107