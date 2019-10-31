Feder: New voice in the night at 103.5 Kiss FM

Jordan Foster, the overnight and fill-in host who goes by the name JRDN, was promoted Wednesday to nighttime personality at iHeartMedia Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM

From 7 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, he succeeds Erik Zachary, who stepped down in August.

"I'm really excited and honored to be taking on this role," Foster said in a statement. "It's something I've worked towards for a while now, so I can't wait to serve Chicago some great times and good laughs."

