Feder: New voice in the night at 103.5 Kiss FM
Updated 10/31/2019 6:20 AM
Jordan Foster, the overnight and fill-in host who goes by the name JRDN, was promoted Wednesday to nighttime personality at iHeartMedia Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM, Robert Feder writes.
From 7 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, he succeeds Erik Zachary, who stepped down in August.
"I'm really excited and honored to be taking on this role," Foster said in a statement. "It's something I've worked towards for a while now, so I can't wait to serve Chicago some great times and good laughs."
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.