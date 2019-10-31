5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

"Jurassic World" plays the Allstate Arena in Rosemont through Sunday, Nov. 3. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

The "Jurassic World Live Tour" makes its local debut at Rosemont's Allstate Arena, science-teacher-turned-comedian Eddie B performs at Aurora's Paramount Theatre, while ZZ Top plays Waukegan's Genesee Theatre as part of a "50th Anniversary Tour" this weekend. Here are five things to do this weekend in the suburbs; for others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Dinosaur adventure

Massive animatronic dinosaurs stomp around to terrify performers in the local premiere of "Jurassic World Live Tour" this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15-$250. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3.

Gone gourds

The Cary Park District invites you to play with your leftover Halloween gourds before turning them into mulch at the Pumpkin Roll & Pumpkin Smash at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Free. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.

Award-winning Canadian trumpeter Jens Lindemann is a guest soloist with the New Philharmonic in concerts at Glen Ellyn's McAninch Arts Center this weekend. -

Award-winning Canadian trumpeter Jens Lindemann joins with the New Philharmonic for concerts featuring Arutunian's "Trumpet Concerto" and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$51. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Beards and 'Legs'

The iconic rock group ZZ Top brings its "50th Anniversary Tour" with guest Marquise Knox to the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $99-$400. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Eddie B performs at Aurora's Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. -

Science-teacher-turned-comedian Eddie B -- whose stand-up career commenced with a YouTube video series titled "What Teachers Really Say" -- shares his classroom-inspired humor with the "I'm Already Professionally Developed Tour" at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $30-$50. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.