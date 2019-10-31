5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs
The "Jurassic World Live Tour" makes its local debut at Rosemont's Allstate Arena, science-teacher-turned-comedian Eddie B performs at Aurora's Paramount Theatre, while ZZ Top plays Waukegan's Genesee Theatre as part of a "50th Anniversary Tour" this weekend. Here are five things to do this weekend in the suburbs; for others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.
Dinosaur adventure
Massive animatronic dinosaurs stomp around to terrify performers in the local premiere of "Jurassic World Live Tour" this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $15-$250. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3.
Gone gourds
The Cary Park District invites you to play with your leftover Halloween gourds before turning them into mulch at the Pumpkin Roll & Pumpkin Smash at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Free. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.
Trumpet concerto
Award-winning Canadian trumpeter Jens Lindemann joins with the New Philharmonic for concerts featuring Arutunian's "Trumpet Concerto" and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49-$51. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Beards and 'Legs'
The iconic rock group ZZ Top brings its "50th Anniversary Tour" with guest Marquise Knox to the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $99-$400. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Eddie B performs at Aurora's Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Eddie B funny
Science-teacher-turned-comedian Eddie B -- whose stand-up career commenced with a YouTube video series titled "What Teachers Really Say" -- shares his classroom-inspired humor with the "I'm Already Professionally Developed Tour" at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $30-$50. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
