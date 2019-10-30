 

Feder: Window to the World CEO unveils ambitious vision for WTTW, WFMT

Updated 10/30/2019 6:44 AM

Sandra Cordova Micek has spent the last 16 months listening, questioning and thinking about where Chicago's premier public television station and classical music radio station are headed, Robert Feder writes.

Now she is putting it all together.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As president and CEO of Window to the World Communications Inc., the Wilmette resident and former Hyatt Hotels marketing executive has headed the nonprofit media enterprise since the spring of 2018, when she succeeded another Wilmette denizen, Daniel Schmidt, who held the top job for nearly 20 years.

Today Micek will formally present her plans for the next three years to the board of the parent company of WTTW-Channel 11 and WFMT 98.7-FM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

