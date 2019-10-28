Comedian Lewis Black is back at Glen Ellyn's Mac on March 14

Comedian/author Lewis Black headlines the McAninch Arts Center March 14, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1. Courtesy of Clay McBride

Comedian/author Lewis Black returns to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn on March 14, 2020, as part of his "It Gets Better Every Day" tour.

"The Rant is Due," a livestreaming Q&A follows Black's 8 p.m. performance. See lewisblack.com for details.

Described as more of an annoyed optimist than mean-spirited curmudgeon, Black came to nationwide attention following his 1996 debut on "The Daily Show." He subsequently starred in comedy specials on HBO, Showtime and Comedy Central; released eight albums, two of which earned Grammy Awards; and co-starred in TV dramas and films, including Pixar's "Inside Out."

Black also has penned three best-selling books -- "Nothing's Sacred" (2005), "Me of Little Faith" (2008) and "I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas" (2010) -- and more than 40 plays.

The McAninch Arts Center is at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Tickets range from $65 to $78. They go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 1, at atthemac.org or (630) 942-4000.