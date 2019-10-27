Porcelain grapes are royally lustrous

Q: I am enclosing a photo of a porcelain decanter and two small matching cups. They all are decorated with a satin finish. None is marked, but I believe they may have been made by Royal Bayreuth. They were purchased from an antiques shop approximately 40 years ago. It is a poor photo and doesn't portray the color accurately. The decanter is shaped like a bunch of purple grapes with green leaves and vines, and the cups have green handles.

Can you tell me if my set was indeed made by Royal Bayreuth, along with its age and value?

A: You have a figural syrup pitcher with matching cups. Royal Bayreuth did not always mark their pieces. The factory was founded in 1794 in the Thuringian hills in Germany. For over 200 years, they have made porcelain dinnerware, coffee sets and tea sets, as well as a plethora of novelties. Their figural fruits categories include grapes, lemons, cherries and apples. They were often decorated with a lustre glaze.

Your figural grape syrup pitcher and matching cups were made around the turn of the last century. Similar Royal Bayreuth sets can be seen for sale on the internet in a wide range, from $125 to $250.

Q: This mark is on the bottom of a small cast-iron skillet that I bought at a yard sale. Included with the mark are the words "Erie -- Pa. U.S.A. -- No 3." It is 7 inches in diameter and 1 1/4 inches deep. The size is perfect for making just one or two eggs. When I bought it, the cast iron was rusty and in need of a good cleaning and seasoning.

I would like to know its history, age and if it has any value.

A: Your mini cast-iron skillet was made by The Griswold Manufacturing Co. They produced cast-iron cookware from 1865 to the late 1950s. "No 3" is the size. Cooks have prepared meals for years using their Dutch ovens, skillets, roasters, kettles, waffle irons and pots. The skillets were available in a variety of sizes. If maintained correctly, they can be handed down from generation to generation. In 1957, Wagner Manufacturing Co., located in Sidney, Ohio, bought Griswold Manufacturing Co. They closed in 1999.

Your small skillet was made around 1940 and might be worth $25 to $75.

• Address your questions to Anne McCollam, P.O. Box 247, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Items of a general interest will be answered in this column. Due to the volume of inquiries, she cannot answer individual letters.

© 2019, Creators Syndicate