5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Jim Peterik and The Ides of March perform a 55th anniversary concert at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, while UFO hits the Arcada Theatre stage for its 50th anniversary this weekend. Here are five ideas of things to do this weekend in the suburbs; for others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Scaring up a classic

Travel back in time to 1938 and see Orson Welles' radio play script for "Dracula" at Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $20; $7.50 kids. (847) 968-4529 or improvplayhouse.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

End of an era

Catch UFO's "Last Orders 50th Anniversary Tour" -- frontman Phil Mogg's last with the British band -- in one of two shows this weekend at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $69-$125. arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26.

'Some Kind of Wonderful'

Jim Peterik and The Ides of March perform a 55th anniversary concert with special guests Mark Farner and Bo Bice at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $35-$75. (800) 982-2787 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Halloween Happening returns to the Riverwalk in Naperville Sunday, Oct. 27. - Daily Herald File Photo

Costumed kids and parents can explore zones called Tiny Tot Town, Fairytale Lane, Adventure Alley and more at the Halloween Happening at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 812 Sindt Court, Naperville. Free admission. napervilleparks.org. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Salsa sensation

Grammy Award-winner Marc Anthony performs songs from his 2019 "Opus" album as part of the "Opus Tour" at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $59-$700. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.