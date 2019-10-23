Dining out: Park Ridge's Pennyville Station adds lunch hours

Let's do lunch

Earlier this week, Park Ridge's Pennyville Station started serving its New American dishes during new lunch hours, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Using seasonal Midwest ingredients, executive chef Jose Alvarez has created new entrees just for the lunch menu. Dine on the new salmon burger with housemade Green Goddess dressing on a brioche bun; baby arugula and Cajun shrimp salad with citrus vinaigrette; soups of the day that might include cream of mushroom, split pea or chicken noodle; mini filet mignon sliders with creamy horseradish and Cabernet onions; the braised short rib sandwich; and other appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Chef Alvarez also recently updated the fall dinner menu to include Maine lobster crostini with garlic butter and parmesan cheese; 18-ounce bone-in rib-eye with sautéed shishito peppers; and swordfish with sweet-chili glaze and vegetable fried rice.

Pennyville Station is at 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841 or pennyvillestation.com/.

Have some free time Saturday afternoon? Then consider The Chocolate Sanctuary's Wine & Chocolate afternoon. From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, the restaurant's pastry chef, Hailey Turso Marciniak, and Cave de Tain Winery's Paola Pano will be hosting a guided taste of chocolates and wines for $24. Or set aside Wednesday, Oct. 30, for the October Chef's Dinner. Cave de Tain Winery's Pano will discuss the wine pairings selected for the four-course meal featuring Valrhona Chocolate. Dinner, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., costs $65. Reservations are required for both events.

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808 or thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

Ready your palate for Morton's The Steakhouse and Duckhorn Vineyards' collaborative "A Taste of Two Legends" dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For $175 per person, dine on a chef-curated five-course meal while sipping Duckhorn wines. Start with passed appetizers of prosciutto-wrapped figs, Hackleback caviar blinis, and duck rillettes and burrata cream crostini with Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley, 2018); Maine lobster avocado salad with Chardonnay (Napa Valley, 2017); Snake River Farms Gold Manhattan Steak with Merlot (Napa Valley, 2016) and Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, 2016); and finish with assorted farmstead cheeses with Duckhorn's "The Discussion" red wine (Napa Valley, 2015). Reservations required.

Morton's The Steakhouse is at 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771. mortons.com/.

For all the pumpkin lovers out there, Saturday, Oct. 26, or rather National Pumpkin Day, is for you. To honor the day, Seasons 52 is offering its Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgence dessert -- pumpkin mousse, pumpkin cake, whipped cream and a gingersnap cookie -- for $3.

Seasons 52 is at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home.

• With the excitement of Halloween, it's easy for forget about eating dinner before trick-or-treating. So, The Fox & Turtle is making it easier by offering a free meal to kids 12 and younger who come in wearing Halloween costumes after 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The restaurant is at 400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801 or foxandturtle.com/.

• Here's an option for busy parents: Noodles & Company is offering Noodles Rewards members a free kids' meal with the purchase of a regular entree from Wednesday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 3. Just make sure to be signed up for Noodles Rewards by Tuesday, Oct. 29, to be eligible for the offer. Noodles & Company has locations throughout the suburbs. noodles.com/.

