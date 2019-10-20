Transform this tub to a walk-in shower

A modern-looking acrylic wall surround installed with two grab bars and a soft fold-down corner seat amp up the safety of a bathroom where the owner wants to age in place. Courtesy of Bath Planet

Georgeanne Young of Carol Stream is looking to replace her tub with a walk-in shower with safety grab bars so she can better "age in place" at home.

I am retired and would like to be able to stay in my home, "age in place" as they say. To feel more secure and avoid falls I would love to have a walk-in shower with safety grab bars instead of the tub I have now. With many friends having knee and hip surgery who knows what the future holds for me.

Each time I think I'll be able to afford to have this project done something happens. Last year I had to buy a new furnace, this year I am helping my granddaughter with wedding expenses. Thank you for considering my entry for a bathroom makeover.

Design by Bath Planet of Chicagoland

Contact: 1800 S. Park Ave., Streamwood. (630) 540-2023. www.bathplanetchicago.com

Budget: $6,000 to $8,000, depending on accessories and door chosen.

The current bath layout is a standard bathtub and tile on the walls. We can certainly update the space with a fresh granite-acrylic look, put a new low-barrier shower base in for aesthetics and safety for the homeowner.

Bath Planet would update this space for the homeowner with safety in mind.

Aging in place is a concern of many people and we offer quite a few options.

In this space, which looks like a standard 5-foot area, we would remove the bathtub and install a low-barrier threshold shower base. We would also recommend a modern-looking acrylic wall surround in one of our new colors, such as Calcutta Marble, a beautiful, light and bright marble. Two grab bars would be an excellent option for showering safety, and a soft fold-down corner seat would add to the safety factor, while still looking modern and sleek.