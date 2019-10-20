Best bets: Spend an 'An Evening with Travis Tritt' at the Genesee

Conductor Nicholas Kraemer leads the Music of the Baroque in Skokie and Chicago. Courtesy of Music of the Baroque

Travis Tritt appears at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, Oct. 24. Associated Press, 2017

Heralding the hunt

Conductor Nicholas Kraemer leads the Music of the Baroque in hunting-inspired pieces in the concert "The Chase -- Haydn, Handel & Rameau" this week at two locations: first at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $25-$85; then on Tuesday at Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Chicago. $10-$85. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Skokie; 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Chicago

"Olive, Again" author Elizabeth Strout is hosted by Anderson's Bookshop at North Central College in Naperville. - Courtesy of Leonardo Cendamo

"Olive Kitteridge" gets more chapters when the prickly title character of the 2008 novel and 2014 TV miniseries returns in the new novel "Olive, Again." See author Elizabeth Strout at a special Anderson's Bookshop-sponsored reading and book signing on Tuesday at North Central College's Madden Theater, 171 Chicago Ave., Naperville. $32 one-person admission; $42 two-person package (both ticket offers include one copy of the new book). (630) 355-2665 or andersonbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22

Expressionistic horror

Travel back to 1920 with the classic German Expressionistic silent film "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari." A screening with live organ accompaniment is on Tuesday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $10. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22

David Payne stars in "An Evening with C.S. Lewis" at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. - Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago

Readers who love "The Chronicles of Narnia" won't want to miss actor David Payne starring in "An Evening with C.S. Lewis." The acclaimed one-man show plays a two-week run starting Tuesday at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. $66.50. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com. 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday; from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3

Country gent

Hear country songs such as "Best of Intentions" and "Love of a Woman" by spending "An Evening with Travis Tritt" on Thursday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $39-$79. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24