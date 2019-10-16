Raging Waves water park has a new attraction coming next year

This rendering shows the Aussie Mat Dash, which will allow six riders to race side by side, that's expected to open next year at the Raging Waves water park in Yorkville. Courtesy of Raging Waves

Yorkville's Raging Waves water park has announced plans to open a new ride next season.

The Aussie Mat Dash will allow six riders to race side by side in tunnels, and each lane will be 400 feet long, according to a news relase.

The water park says there are only two other slides like it in the world.

Located at 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, the water park is billed as the largest in Illinois. The Aussie Mat Dash will be the 32nd waterslide at Raging Waves.