Raging Waves water park announces plan for six-lane Aussie Mat Dash
Posted10/16/2019 5:30 AM
Yorkville's Raging Waves water park has announced plans to open a new ride next season.
The Aussie Mat Dash will allow six riders to race side by side in tunnels, and each lane will be 400 feet long, according to a news relase.
The water park says there are only two other slides like it in the world.
Located at 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, the water park is billed as the largest in Illinois. The Aussie Mat Dash will be the 32nd waterslide at Raging Waves.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.