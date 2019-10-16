Festivals Oct. 18-24: All Hallows Eve, Nightmare on Chicago Street & other Halloween happenings

Naper Settlement will take on a distinctly spooky feel this weekend when the living-history museum celebrates All Hallows Eve on Friday and Saturday nights in downtown Naperville. Courtesy Naper Settlement

This weekend

Fall Color Festival: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See brilliantly colored trees, sample taffy apples and treats, walk along the Scarecrow Trail featuring creations by local Scout troops and more. $10-$15. www.mortonarb.org/special-events/fall-color-festival.

Autumn Drive: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20, at 16105 Garden Valley Road, Woodstock. The 32nd annual event features family farms open to the public selling produce, pumpkins, honey, jam, soaps, vinegars, pottery, lawn ornaments, crafts and antiques. Plus, tractor rides, petting zoo, hayrides, apple and pumpkin launchers, entertainment and food. Free. www.autumndrive.net.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, bird-feeding in the parakeet exhibit and more. Free admission; activities require tickets. didierfarms.com.

Farm Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Family activities along with a farmstand selling apples, cider doughnuts and more. For admission fees, see windyacresfarmstand.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Animals, straw pyramid, children's rides, and apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for sale. $7 nonresident adults 18-54, $6 nonresident adults 55 and older; free for members, Wheaton Park District residents and kids 17 and younger. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 27 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Corn stalk maze, corn-bin play area, fall treats and pumpkins for purchase. Weekends only: Pumpkin Enrichment for the Animals, bonfires from noon to 5 p.m., face painting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3-$5 and hayrides for $2. Zoo admission: $3.50 for residents; $4.25 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 2. (847) 428-7131 or dtpd.org.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday through Nov. 2 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Explore six pumpkin pop-up installations: Juggernaut of Jack-O'-Lanterns, Pumpkin Picasso, Garden of Totems, Jack-O'-Lantern Jamboree, Pumpkin Dancers and Arachnids, as well as Skeleton Grave Dancers scattered throughout the pier. The installations will be on exhibit during normal pier hours but are best experienced after dusk. Guests can also enjoy a haunted maze on select weekends. Free admission. www.navypier.org.

Sonny Acres Farm's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, through Nov. 3, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. A haunted house, haunted hayrides, a farmers market, carnival-style rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, food and more. Free admission; some activities require fees. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.

Stade's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. Farm animals, pumpkins, food, pumpkin-barrel train and other family activities. $10-$15; free for kids 2 and younger. www.stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Pumpkins In the Woods: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Hubbard Woods Park will be transformed into a pumpkin patch with pumpkin decorating, carnival games, bounce houses, a DJ, a costume contest and more. Cookies, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Pumpkins available for purchase while supplies last. Costume contest registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. Free. www.winpark.org.

Amazing Chicago's Haunted Maze: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Navigate through the haunted twists and turns of the Funhouse Maze as you encounter some of Chicago's most notorious ghosts and travel through Chicago history, including the Al Capone era. $15. navypier.org/halloween.

Halloween Happening: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Community Center, 1777 S. Blanchard St., Wheaton. Costumes encouraged for this activity-filled Halloween event, with strolling magic, carnival games, bounce house, Touch-A-Truck, trick-or-treat trail, crafts, sensory tables, concession stand, airbrush tattoos and more. Free admission; some activities require a fee. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 19; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours, starting at 7 p.m., include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. $59.99-$89.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Moonlight Hayrides: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at Primrose Farm Park, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Thirty-minute tractor-drawn wagon rides at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Bonfire, marshmallow roast, hot chocolate and cider. $8 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. Kids 15 or younger must be accompanied by a paying adult. www.primrosefarmpark.com.

All Hallows Eve: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Experience two of the darkest nights of the year with 12 acres of haunting creatures, entertainment and "horrors." Not recommended for kids younger than 8. $20. napersettlement.org.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20, and Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 23-27, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See more than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins, some as large as 150 pounds. The LED-lit jack-o'-lanterns will be staged along a festive, paved pathway where visitors will encounter characters and can watch live carving. Tickets: $13-$18; free for kids 2 and younger. Parking is $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. www.chicagobotanic.org.

Movies in the Barn: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Village Hall Barn, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Tim Burton's "Corpse Bride" will be screened. Crafts at 6:30 p.m. Free. Everyone receives a free bag of popcorn. www.vhw.org.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago's Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Celebration: Hours vary through Monday, Oct. 28, at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Nightly entertainment, freshly brewed beer, food specials and more. On Friday and Saturday nights, patrons can participate in the "Maskrugstemmen" stein-holding contest. Free admission. www.hbchicago.com.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow: Runs at various times and dates through Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Sensory Garden Playground, 2751 Navistar Drive, Lisle. Features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, carving demonstrations, fall food and plenty of photo opportunities. $16.99-$27.99. www.glowpumpkin.com.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty in Wheaton. Family-friendly events feature fresh produce, meats and flowers, live music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. www.wheatonchamber.com/events.

St. Edna Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. More than 60 booths of crafts and vendors, plus a bake sale. Free parking and admission. (847) 253-1859 or stedna.org.

Trick-or-Treat Climb: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Ackerman Recreation Center, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Join the Glen Ellyn Park District at the climbing wall for a Halloween trick-or-treat event for kids 5-11. Rock climbing-friendly costumes are welcome. $15 for park district residents; $20 for nonresidents. www.gepark.org.

45th Fall Fox Valley Antiques Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Shop for country and folk art, period pieces and primitive antiques from dealers from 15 states. $10. www.csada.com.

Barns 101 & 201: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Staff member Dave Bauer will provide a general overview at 10 a.m. and a more detailed program at 1 p.m. Both lectures will include a tour of the museum's barns. $6 per lecture. Register at www.garfieldfarm.org.

Civil War Encampment and Battle: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, off South Hainesville Road, Hainesville. Re-creation of battles and encampments with separate presentations. Music, souvenirs and food will be available. Hosted by the Northbrook Sports Club. Free admission. Parking is $10 cash. www.hainesville.org.

Cottages in the Woods: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Good Templar Park, 528 Eastside Drive, Geneva. The 11th annual autumn artist and vendor show takes place inside 18 cottages in Good Templar Park. See costumed fairies and garden gnomes while touring the tiny houses filled with art. Includes Swedish bakery, food trucks, music, kids' activities and crafts. $8, free for kids younger than 12. www.goodtemplarpark.org.

Home & Garden Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. See the latest products and services to remodel, repair and beautify a home, inside and out. Free admission and parking. LakeCountyHomeShow.com.

Military & Veterans Family Fun Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson, Chicago. Vendors, veterans services, food, raffles and more. Free admission. www.eventbrite.com

Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Willow Stream Park (Dan Schimmel Pavilion), 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Event includes a canine costume contest and doggy egg hunt. Prizes and awards will be given for unique and creative costumes. Free. www.vbg.org.

Fall Family Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hinsdale Public Library, 20 E. Maple St., Hinsdale. Enjoy pumpkin decorating, photos by The Hinsdalean, inflatables, entertainment and games. Costume judging from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating in the downtown business district from noon to 3 p.m. (630) 789-7090 or hinsdalelibrary.info.

Pumpkin Weekends, a monthlong fall festival, runs through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Blackberry Farm in Aurora. - Courtesy of Fox Valley Park District

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly fall festivities include seasonal crafts, harvest decor, a giant corn crib, a professional storyteller, world's tallest scarecrow, trick-or-treating and more. $7. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Trick or Trees: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Play tricky games, fashion fall crafts and plant a tree seed to take home. Small pumpkins to paint available for purchase. Costumes encouraged. Adults: $15; seniors 65 and older: $13; kids 2-17: $10; and free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Trucks, Trunks and Treats: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Kids can trick-or-treat while exploring the aisles full of trucks. Also includes a bounce house and hayrides. Dogs welcome. $3. www.vhparkdistrict.org.

Itasca Trick-or-Treat Trail: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Ray Franzen Bird Sanctuary on Rohlwing Road, Itasca. Kids up to age 12, along with their parents, can walk the trail around the newly opened bird sanctuary and receive treats along the trail. Stop by the picnic shelter afterward for crafts, treats and scary fun. Free. www.itascaparkdistrict.com.

Cider and Ale Festival: 1 p.m. to sunset Saturday, Oct. 19, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sample hard cider and seasonal beers from more than 45 local breweries while listening to live music. For ages 21 and older. $50; $40 for members; VIP admission with noon entry is $60-$70; designated driver is $15. Tickets at the door cost an additional $5. www.mortonarb.org.

Fall-O-Ween: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 222 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Games, bounce houses, costumes, light snacks and candy. For all ages. Free. calvaryepiscopalbatavia.church.

Great Pumpkin Celebration: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Robert W. Rolek Community Center, 814 Hart Road, Round Lake. Family fun including indoor trick-or-treating, face painting, bounce house, corn maze, hayrides, carnival games and more. A not-so-scary trick-or-treat walk will be available in the Children's Neighborhood Museum. Free. (847) 546-8558 or www.rlapd.org.

Indigenous Dance Celebration: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trickster Gallery, 190 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Celebrate traditional dances and enjoy the regalia from the native communities of the Trickster Art Gallery, along with other ingenious dancers from the Filipino, Japanese, Aztec and Maori communities. The audience will be invited to participate. $5. www.chicagoculturalalliance.org.

Festive Fall Festival: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Naperville Church of Christ, 2035 E. 75th St., Naperville. Trunk-or-treating, live music, open mic, inflatables, pumpkin decorating, free hot chocolate and cider bar, games and more. Free. www.eventbrite.com.

Grayslake Arts Alliance's Painting in Plein Air: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Grayslake. Arts Alliance members will paint their works in front of various venues. Runs in conjunction with the Downtown Grayslake Small Business Group's Shop 'n' Hop benefit shopping event. Free. www.grayslakeartsalliance.org.

Lindenhurst's Haunted Trail and Bonfire: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Forest View Park, 513 Forest View Drive, Lindenhurst. Costume contest, entertainment, food, treats, face painting, games, pumpkins and more. Haunted Trail from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. $1 per person. Wagon rides from 3 to 6 p.m. for $1 or one canned food item per person. Bonfire at dusk. Free admission, games require ticket purchase. www.lindenhurstparks.org.

Wheaton Haunted Flea Market: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 19, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Features appearances by Robert Mukes, music, entertainment, vendors and food. $7; free for kids 12 and younger; free parking. www.zurkopromotions.com.

Enjoy an All Hallow's Eve celebration Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. - Courtesy of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum

All Hallow's Eve: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. See the Museum of Wonder and Awe, a 19th-century dime museum, containing curiosities, oddities, artifacts and relics from across the globe. Other highlights include a storyteller, Halloween-themed crafts, games and more. $6-$10. www.ahmuseum.org.

Halloween Happening: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Wilmette Rec Center, 3000 Glenview Road, Wilmette. This family-friendly event features carnival games, a moonwalk, a magician, arts and crafts, temporary tattoo parlor and pony rides. Features the Theater of Terror, the Reptile Room and more. Pizza dinner is included, along with a goody bag and a visit to the pumpkin patch. For ages 4-18. $26 for residents, $31 for nonresidents in advance; $31/$36 at the event. www.wilmettepark.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2018 Pennywise walks through the streets during last year's Nightmare on Chicago Street in Elgin. The fest returns Saturday.

Nightmare on Chicago Street: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on Chicago Street, between Douglas Avenue and Villa Street, Elgin. Elgin's annual Halloween party, which is spread out over several city blocks, features three stages of entertainment, bands, food and drink vendors, zombie homecoming parade, cage matches in the Thunderdome, graffiti artists and special guests. Ages 17 and younger not admitted without a parent/guardian. Tickets are $19.99 until Friday, Oct. 18; $25 at the door. www.nightmareonchicagostreet.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. Features fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. Free. mplions.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in downtown Geneva. Vendors at this open-air market will sell items such as vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. www.geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx.

28th Annual Chicago Railroad Collectibles Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Chicago railroadiana and model train show and sale. $6, free for kids younger than 12. www.rrshows.com.

CROCtoberfest 2019: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Wildlife Discovery Center, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest. Part of the center's monthlong celebration of its ancient reptiles. Meet the Morelet's and the Philippine crocodiles up close in a safe environment. Free, but donations are appreciated. Free. www.wildlifediscoverycenter.org.

Lemont Township Scarecrow Fest: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Lemont Township Community Center, 16300 Alba St., Lemont. Family fun, hayrides and bonfire. Free. (630) 257-2522 or www.heritagecorridorcvb.com.

Glen Ellyn's Pumpkin Flotilla Fest returns Sunday, Oct. 20. Afternoon activities end with a pumpkin flotilla at dusk. - Courtesy of the Glen Ellyn Park District

Pumpkin Flotilla Fest: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Entertainment with Jeanie B! and the Jelly Beans, activities throughout the park, pumpkin-carving demonstration, trackless train rides and bounce houses. Ends with a lighted pumpkin flotilla on Lake Ellyn at dusk. Free. www.gepark.org.

This week

Barrington Area Taste Fest: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Onion Pub & Brewery, 22221 Pepper Road, Lake Barrington. Enjoy tastes from more than 20 local restaurants and spirit vendors, with live music and a cash machine sponsored by Barrington Bank & Trust. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. barringtonchamber.com.

Great Pumpkin Hunt: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 23-24, at Raupp Museum, 901 Dunham Lane, Buffalo Grove. Join the Great Pumpkin Hunt with a twist. Kids 3-12 will start indoors for pumpkin decorating, followed by a pumpkin egg hunt in the backyard. Preregistration is required. $10-$13. www.bgparks.org.

Wheeling Chamber of Commerce's Taste of the Town: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Restaurants from Wheeling's Restaurant Row and neighboring communities offer food and drink samples while guests enjoy music, raffle prizes, interactive games and more. Taste tickets cost $35 in advance and $45 at the door at eventbrite.com/. visitnorthshore.com or