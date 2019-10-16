Dining out: Truluck's Rosemont fetes the start of Florida Stone Crab season

Get cracking!

Florida Stone Crab season starts Tuesday at Truluck's Rosemont, with the restaurant hosting all-you-can-eat Stone Crab every Monday night through May 15. The fresh claws, which are prepared chilled and pre-cracked, are served with a specialty mustard sauce, horseradish-cocktail sauce, Key lime mayo and warm melted butter. While the price for the all-you-can-eat Florida Stone Crab will vary based on the volume of catch each week, the average cost is $89 per person.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Truluck's will be hosting a four-course wine dinner featuring J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. Pairings include Florida Stone Crab Claws and Arroyo Vista Chardonnay, blue crab wedge salad and Hilltop Cabernet Sauvignon, dry-aged prime New York strip and Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and J. Lohr Cuvée St. E, and Southern pecan pie with Late Harvest White Riesling. The dinner costs $150. Reservations are required.

Truluck's Rosemont is at 9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/locations/rosemont-illinois/.

Did you know that Saturday, Oct. 19, is Sweetest Day? If you don't have plans yet, The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare in Rosemont is offering a $50 three-course prix fixe menu with the added bonus of a champagne toast. The first course features a salad of golden beets, goat cheese, candied smoked pork belly, pecans and arugula topped with maple balsamic dressing. The second course is a hanger steak with confit sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, crispy leeks and sage chimichurri. Celebrate your sweet with a trio of desserts curated by executive chef Nicholas Malloy.

Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare is at 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, the-rose-hotel.com/.

To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, TL's Four Seasons in Bartlett and 8000 Miles in Roselle will donate 20% of the proceeds from every Pink Lady Roll (spicy crab, smoked salmon, avocado, daikon sprout and asparagus wrapped in pink soy paper with a side of sriracha chili sauce for $13.95) sold in October to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

TL's Four Seasons is at 110 W. Bartlett Ave., Suite 101, Bartlett, (630) 830-1988, tlsfourseasons.com/. 8000 Miles is at 107 Main St., Roselle, (630) 283-0053, 8000milesrestaurantil.com/.

Passero + Allagash = beer dinner

Passero in Arlington Heights is joining forces with Allagash Brewery for a five-course beer dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Start off with mini lobster rolls and chicken satay paired with Allagash White, then move on to Greek salad with Allagash Saison. Next up is Autumn Carbonara paired with Curieux (a Belgian Tripel) and then a cast-iron New York strip loin with Allagash Black Belgian Stout. Finish with Ooey Gooey Butter Cake and coffee gelato paired with Allagash Barrel and Bean. The dinner costs $70. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Also, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Passero will donate $1 for every Fusilli Vodka (classic pink sauce, Calabrian chili, fresh ricotta and chives for $16) ordered in October to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Passero is at 5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/.

Taste of the Town

Make sure to come hungry to the 19th Taste of the Town from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling. Enjoy tastes from restaurants including Benihana, Big Bowl, Bob Chinn's Crab House, Buca di Beppo, City Works, Chevy Chase Country Club, CMX Cinemas, Coffeessions, El Famous Burrito, Elephant & Castle Pub, Grill House Northbrook, Liquor Barn, Mexcal Mexican Grill, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Old Munich Tavern, Nino's Pizzeria & Catering, Pita Inn, Plateia Mediterranean Kitchen, Saranello's, Spears, Starbucks, Superdawg, Tuscany and Wildfire. The event is hosted by the Greater Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Taste tickets cost $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Chevy Chase Country Club is at 1000 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 541-0170, facebook.com/events/432973280624149/.

With the arrival of fall come new seasonal dishes at Pinstripes, including the burrata salad (roasted acorn squash, ancient grain blend, arugula, red wine vinaigrette and burrata), chicken saltimbocca (chicken breast filled with stuffing, sage and provolone cheese, wrapped with prosciutto and baked), Italian beef pizza (topped with Fontinella cheese, thinly sliced prime rib, giardiniera, Parmesan and parsley) and PBJ Sundae (peanut butter gelato, concord grape sorbet, pound cake, sliced grapes, homemade peanut brittle and whipped cream). Wash it down with new cocktails: Crisp Honey Apple (Buffalo Trace bourbon muddled with apple, honey, Italian cherries and bitters and garnished with an apple slice) and Chocolate Fig Martini (Stoli Vanil vodka, Kahlua, Ghirardelli chocolate syrup, balsamic figs, cream and chocolate shavings).

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300. pinstripes.com/.

Autumn is the time to explore seasonal menu specials at Gene & Georgetti Rosemont. Through the end of October, featured dishes include Garganelli Al Ragú Bianco for $23, Risotto Mare E Monte for $28, Sea Bass Livornese (market price), 18-ounce 45-day dry-aged bone-in rib-eye for $68, and Panna Cotta Ai Frutti Di Bosco for $7. And don't forget about the fall cocktails, too, featuring The Italian Way (Woodford Rye, Nonino Amaro, Angostura Bitters), Gene's Negroni Sbagliato (Scape Grace Gin, Aperol Aperitivo, Averna Amaro, Tribuno Vermouth), Vieux Carre (Bullit Rye, Remy Martin VSOP, Benedictine, Peychaud and Angostura Bitters) and Tiramisu Martini (Rumchata Liqueur, Kahlua and Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur).

Gene & Georgetti Rosemont is at 9421 W. Higgins Road, (847) 653-3300, geneandgeorgetti.com/gene-and-georgetti-rosemont/.

