 

'Chicago Fire' episode filmed in Schaumburg airs Oct. 16

  • Scenes for the "Chicago Fire" television series filmed at the Zurich North America headquarters in Schaumburg in August will be broadcast Wednesday, Oct. 16, on NBC.

    Scenes for the "Chicago Fire" television series filmed at the Zurich North America headquarters in Schaumburg in August will be broadcast Wednesday, Oct. 16, on NBC. Daily Herald file photo, August 2019

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/15/2019 12:46 PM

The "Chicago Fire" episode filmed at the Zurich North America headquarters in Schaumburg in late August will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, on NBC.

Daniele Bernstein, co-producer of the three intertwined series "Chicago Fire," "Chicago PD" and "Chicago Med," said the location was chosen to represent a university after classes were back in session.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Zurich building looks like a modern research facility and had the scope that was wanted, she said.

The episode is the fourth of the eighth season of "Chicago Fire," and the first of a three-part crossover among the shows Wednesday evening.

