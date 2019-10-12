Weekend picks: Ace Comic Con continues in Rosemont; Boo! at the Zoo begins

"Mutts Gone Nuts" tours to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg for two shows on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The scarecrow-decorating contest is one of the highlights of the annual St. Charles Scarecrow Festival, which returns from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13. Courtesy of Greater St. Charles Visitors and Convention Bureau

Big Bird is one of the stars of "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic," which plays eight shows at the Rosemont Theatre from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Grammy Award-winning jazz composer and musician Branford Marsalis performs at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Kit Harrington will appear at Ace Comic Con this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Superheros & sci-fi

Hollywood stars including Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel"), Kit Harrington ("Game of Thrones"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") and more make appearances at the Ace Comic Con this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $45-$55 daily general admission; $95 three-day admission. (847) 692-2220 or acecomiccon.com. Now through 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Straw folk

Along with riding rides and tasting seasonal treats, be sure to vote on your favorite individual and group Halloween creature creations at the 34th annual Scarecrow Festival this weekend in and around Lincoln Park, 450 W. Main St., St. Charles. Free admission, though some attractions have fees. (630) 443-3967 or scarecrowfest.com. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Halloween fun

Families can go on hay rides, make Halloween crafts and do special trick-or-treating when Boo! at the Zoo festivities return this weekend at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st St., Brookfield. $21.95; $15.95 kids ages 3 to 11 and seniors ages 65 and older (additional fees for some Boo! at the Zoo activities and parking is $14). (708) 688-8000 or czs.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 to 27

Sunny days

Meet up with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more when they sing and dance in person as part of "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" this weekend at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $15-$70. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13

Pooh & friends

Citadel Theatre's young audiences series returns with the musical "Disney's Winnie the Pooh for Kids" at The Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Based on the 2011 animated film and A.A. Milne's characters, the musical centers on Winnie and his friends' efforts to rescue Christopher Robin from Backson, a mysterious creature who's responsible for missing socks and people catching colds. $12.50. (847) 735-8554 or citadeltheatre.org.

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13

Jazz ambassador

Spend "An Evening with Branford Marsalis," the Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer, on Saturday at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59-$75. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Women of Steel series

Steel Beam Theatre's season-long salute to women continues with "The Odd Couple (Female Version)," Neil Simon's 1986 revision of his 1965 comedy about two divorced friends sharing a New York City apartment. In this version, Florence Unger, a compulsive cleaner who's husband has just left her, moves in with her friend, perpetual slob Olive Madison. JoAnn Smith, of Roselle, directs. It's at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $23-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Stunt dogs

Rescue dogs do all kinds of amazing tricks in the touring show "Mutts Gone Nuts" on Sunday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $17-$20. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Weekend concerts

Capstan, Rarity, Neverkept, Tiny Kingdoms: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago; (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Rotations -- A Dance Party For Everyone benefiting Arts of Life: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Prysm Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago; PRYSMnightclub.com or reactpresents.com.

Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra Concert -- Celestial Visions: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst; (630) 941-0202 or elmhurstsymphony.org.

Think Floyd USA, Soraia: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

"An Evening with Branford Marsalis": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $59-$75. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

Jake Hill & Josh A: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn; (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Symphony Orchestra Concert -- Mozart ... and the Movies: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton; (630) 752-5099 or wheaton.edu.

Dead Sun, No Tongues For Quiet People, On Better Terms, Indisposed: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago; (773) 384-3243 or burlingtonbar.com.

Blue Öyster Cult: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles; (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Rocktober Fest with Well Water Cool-Aid, Eddy and the Arsons: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at JJ Kelley's, 2455 Bernice Road, Lansing; (708) 474-9977.

Dancing Queen, A Tribute to ABBA: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com.

The Crane Wives: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Brother Tim: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

REZN x LUME, Not For You, Borer: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago; (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

The Bros. Landreth, Liam Duncan: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn; (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Ghost Forest, Blameless Lake, Umbra and the Volcan Siege: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Montrose Saloon, 2933 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago; (773) 463-7663 or montrosesaloon.com.

Dynohunter, Jame$ Dean, Tsunami: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bourbon on Division, 2050 W. Division St., Chicago; (773) 796-5879 or bourbonondivision.com.

"Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson is featured at the Ace Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 11 to 13. - Courtesy of Disney-Marvel Studios

Camp Edwards, Torch the Hive, Teen Divorce, Superkick: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Moe's Tavern, 2937 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago; (773) 227-2937 or moestavernchicago.com.

Captain Coopersmith, Undercover Organism, The Snozzberries: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago; (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

Mr. Blotto: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva; (630) 802-6581 or evenflowmusic.com.

Armin Van Buuren: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago; (800) 456-8499 or aragonballroom.org.

Punk Rock Bazaar with Authority Zero, Take The Reins, Johnny Automatic, The Usuals, The Mizzerables and Shoe Bomb: Noon Sunday, Oct. 13, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $5. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Midnight Rider Band: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at t Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie; (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

Wind Ensemble Fall Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake; clcillinois.edu.

Emanation XXIV with Taylor Rogers, Andrew Baldwin, Nicole Amine and Tom Benko: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Century Mallet, 1770 W. Berteau Ave., Chicago; (773) 248-7733 or centurymallet.com.

Hot Lips Messiah, Mother Feather, Faux Fiction: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn; (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Hoodie Allen, Jake Miller: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $29.50. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Don't Stop or We'll Die, The Sloppy Boys: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago; (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Chameleons Vox, Theatre of Hate, Jay Aston: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago; (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.