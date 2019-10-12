Festivals Oct. 12-13: Scarecrow, pumpkin and fall fests galore

This weekend

Fall Color Festival: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See brilliantly colored trees, sample taffy apples and treats, walk along the Scarecrow Trail featuring creations by local Scout troops and more. $10-$15. www.mortonarb.org/special-events/fall-color-festival.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Family-friendly events feature fresh produce, meats and flowers, live music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. www.wheatonchamber.com/events.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, bird feeding in the parakeet exhibit and more. Free admission; activities require tickets. didierfarms.com.

Farm Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Family activities along with a farmstand selling market goods, apples, cider doughnuts and more. For admission fees, see windyacresfarmstand.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Animals, straw pyramid, children's rides, and apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for sale. $7 nonresident adults 18-54, $6 nonresident adults 55 and older; free for members, Wheaton Park District residents and kids 17 and younger. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 27 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Corn stalk maze, corn-bin play area, fall treats and pumpkins for purchase. Weekends only: Pumpkin Enrichment for the Animals, bonfires from noon to 5 p.m., face painting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3-$5 and hayrides for $2. Zoo admission: $3.50 for residents; $4.25 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 2. (847) 428-7131 or dtpd.org.

Zurko Antiques and Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Find vendors selling a variety of antiques, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, comics, TV/movie memorabilia, furniture, decorative arts, old toys, advertising, coins and more. $7. zurkopromotions.com.

Boo Bash: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Maryknoll Park pavilion, 845 Perishing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Trick-or treat trail with cartoon characters, storytelling, apple cider and treats for kids 2-8. Istvan and His Imaginary Band performs. $10-$15. gepark.org.

Cantigny Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the parade field at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Features a fall craft show, music, hayrides and more. Stop by Bertie's for a cup of hot cider or hot chocolate and other treats. Free with paid $5 parking. www.cantigny.org.

Family Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Wild Meadows Trace Park, 351 E. Vallette St., Elmhurst. Safety Town trick-or-treating, inflatable corn maze, obstacle course, inflatable circus train for kids, games, face painting, food trucks and more. Free. www.epd.org.

Glass Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore colorful, handblown glass pumpkins at the eighth annual sale. $10-$15 admission; free for kids 1 and younger. mortonarb.org.

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Explore six pumpkin pop-up installations: Juggernaut of Jack-O'-Lanterns, Pumpkin Picasso, Garden of Totems, Jack-O'-Lantern Jamboree, Pumpkin Dancers and Arachnids, as well as Skeleton Grave Dancers scattered throughout the pier. The installations will be on exhibit during normal pier hours but are best experienced after dusk. Free admission. www.navypier.org.

St. Charles Scarecrow Festival: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Main and 4th streets and along the riverfront, St. Charles. More than 100 handcrafted scarecrows, carnival, petting zoo, food, Autumn on the Fox arts and crafts show and entertainment on three stages. Free. www.scarecrowfest.com.

Sonny Acres Farm's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. A haunted house, haunted hayrides, a farmers market, carnival-style rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, food and more. Free admission; some activities require fees. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.

Stade's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. Farm animals, pumpkins, food, pumpkin-barrel train and other family activities. $10-$15; free for kids 2 and younger. www.stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Barrington Scarecrow Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Memorial Park, Hough and Lincoln avenues, Barrington. Emceed by Bob the DJ, the fest features free pumpkin and scarecrow decorating. Also on tap are pony rides, inflatable games, face painting and other activities. Pumpkins and painting supplies are provided for free; participants are asked to bring old clothes for scarecrow decorating. Free admission. www.barrington-il.gov.

Fall Festival at Palatine Stables: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Palatine Stables, 1510 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Ponies, petting zoo, crafts, entertainment and more. Free admission and parking; fees required for some activities. www.palatineparks.org

Geneva Cemetery Walk-East Side: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Oak Hill Cemetery, off Route 25 in Geneva. Learn the meaning of markings on tombstones and stories of prominent settlers. Rain or shine. $10; $5 for Geneva History Museum members. Register at www.genevahistorymuseum.org.

Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, throughout downtown Highwood. Pumpkin-carving with the opportunity to be a part of a record-breaking attempt, trick-or-treating, costume contests, pony rides, petting zoo, carnival rides, music on three stages, food and more. The Superhero 5K Pumpkin Run/Walk takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday. $5. www.celebratehighwood.org.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly festivities include seasonal crafts, harvest decor, a giant corn crib, professional storyteller, world's tallest scarecrow, trick-or-treating and more. $7. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Scarecrow Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, next to the Country House, 430 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Scarecrow engineers young and old are invited to participate. The Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association will provide each builder a basic wood base for a scarecrow, a bale of hay and building guidance. Participants are asked to bring old clothing and accessories to dress their scarecrow (all of the leftover clothing will be donated). Scarecrows will be displayed throughout town until the end of October. Prizes will be awarded. Free. www.longgrove.org.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours, starting at 7 p.m., include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. $59.99-$89.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Trick or Trees: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Play games, fashion fall crafts and plant a tree seed to take home. Small pumpkins to paint available for purchase. Costumes encouraged. Regular admission fees apply. mortonarb.org.

West Chicago Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in downtown West Chicago. Food available for purchase from an assortment of vendors, entertainment, cooking demonstrations and tasting competition. Free. westchicago.org.

Doggy Trick-or-Treat: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein. Dress up your dog and have your pooch show off tricks for treats. Also features bobbing for weenies, agility course, photo booth and more. All dogs must be accompanied by someone older than 15. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Mount Prospect Fall Festival: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, Mount Prospect. Family-friendly events, including hayrides, candy, pumpkin decorating and more. Free admission. mpdowntown.com.

Trick or Treat Path: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Children ages 1-6 can trick-or-treat through Viking Park and receive treats from nearly 50 costumed characters. Parents must attend but do not pay. $5 for residents, $10 for nonresidents. www.gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Geneva Cemetery Walk-West Side: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at West Side Cemetery, on Stevens Street, Geneva. Learn the meaning of markings on tombstones and stories of prominent settlers buried in Westside Cemetery. Rain or shine. $10; $5 for Geneva History Museum members. Register at www.genevahistorymuseum.org.

Northbrook Autumnfest: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Hayrides, storytelling, a bonfire with s'mores, pumpkin patch, children's entertainment and other fall activities. Free admission. www.nbparks.org.

Fox Lake Pumpkin Jubilee: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Community Garden Green, 17 E. School Court, Fox Lake. Features artisan food vendors and pumpkin carving. At the end of the event, participants can light pumpkins and place them on the pumpkin wall. Free. www.foxlake.org

Scarecrow Scramble 5K Run/Walk & Fall Festival: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. 14th annual nighttime 5K Run/Walk, Youth Run, Tot Dash, music, food, hayrides, costume contest, bounce house, face painting and crafters. Provides recreational scholarships for families in need and benefits the Lisle Teens with Character program. $20-$45; $8 for Tot Dash. lislepartnersforparks.org/scarecrowscramble.html.

Octoberfest: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Fall celebration features music, beer garden and a variety of food vendors. Free; $5 donation accepted to benefit DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/octoberfest/.

Arlington on Tap Beer and Wine Fest: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at One Arlington Property, 3400 W. Stonegate Blvd., Arlington Heights. Enjoy a variety of beer and wine. For those 21 and older. Tickets cost $30-$40; $40-$50 for VIP tickets, which allow entry at 4 p.m. eventbrite.com.

Ghost Stories Plus at Volo Bog: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Anne Shimojina tells Ghost Stories, haunted woods from 5 to 6:45 p.m., autumn refreshments for sale, bring a picnic dinner. $6 for adults, $4 for kids. Register at www.friendsofvolobog.org.

Moonlight Hayrides: Saturday, Oct. 11, at Primrose Farm Park, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Thirty-minute tractor-drawn wagon rides at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Bonfire, marshmallow roast, hot chocolate and cider. $8 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. Kids 15 and younger must be accompanied by a paying adult. www.primrosefarmpark.com.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago's Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Celebration: Hours vary through Monday, Oct. 28, at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Nightly entertainment, freshly brewed beer, food specials and more. On Friday and Saturday nights, patrons can participate in the "Maskrugstemmen" stein-holding contest. Free admission. www.hbchicago.com.

Harvest Blessings Fall Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church Parish Center, 236 U.S. 45, Vernon Hills. Family fun includes carnival games, hay rides, bouncy house, cake walk, cotton candy, free food. Admission: one dozen doughnuts or one gallon of apple cider or canned goods for the Food Pantry. maryofvernon.org.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow: 6:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Sensory Garden Playground, 2751 Navistar Drive, Lisle. Features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, carving demonstrations, fall food and plenty of photo opportunities. $16.99-$27.99. www.glowpumpkin.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. Features fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. Free. mplions.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in downtown Geneva. Vendors will sell vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. www.geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx.

Spooky Pooch Parade: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. For two hours only dogs are allowed in the Chicago Botanic Garden. Costumed canines can march the parade route. Spectators are invited to line the parade route. Viewing is free; those bringing a dog must purchase paid registration: $17-$22 in advance, $23-$28 at the event. Activities include a pet costume contest, judging and an awards ceremony. www.chicagobotanic.org.