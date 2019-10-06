Best bets: Harland Williams does standup in Schaumburg

Royal guests

The Kingdom Choir, which received worldwide attention for performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, perform locally as part of their "Stand By Me Tour" at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65-$70. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

Vintage vehicles

See lots full of classic cars and meet with their proud owners as part of the Daily Herald Cruise Night Finale on Wednesday at Zeigler Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, 208 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Free admission, though owners of participating cars must RSVP for a parking space in advance via eventbrite.com. events.dailyherald.com. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9

Stephen Chbosky, writer/director of the film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," promotes his latest novel, "Imaginary Friend," on Wednesday at North Central College in Naperville. - Associated Press, 2012

Author Stephen Chbosky, famed for writing "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," promotes his latest book, "Imaginary Friend," in an Anderson's Bookshop presentation at North Central College's Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. $34 ticket for one person or $39 tickets for two (includes one copy of the book). (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9

Laugh it up

Catch up with Canadian-American comedian Harland Williams ("There's Something About Mary," "Half Baked") when he returns to perform a series of standup sets starting Thursday at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $24 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Bianca del Rio brings the "It's Jester Joke" tour to Chicago's Vic Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 10. - Courtesy of Rene Koala

Award-winning drag queen Bianca del Rio ("RuPaul's Drag Race," "Hurricane Bianca") returns with the "It's Jester Joke Tour" at the Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. $38.50-$200. For mature audiences only. (877) 987-6487 or victheatre.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11