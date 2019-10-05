Weekend picks: Chris Franjola brings the funny to Zanies, plus fests, concerts & more

Mei-Ann Chen is the music director and principal conductor of the Chicago Sinfonietta, which performs "Forces + Fates: The Beauty and Volatility of Planet Earth" at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville on Saturday, Oct. 5, and at Symphony Center in Chicago on Monday, Oct. 7. Courtesy of Chris Ocken Photography

Broadway and West End veteran Scarlett Strallen is a soloist with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra's "Bravo Broadway" concerts in Schaumburg and Elgin. Associated Press, 2012

Kandi Burruss of Xscape appears at the Chicago Women's Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Associated Press, 2018

Comedian Chris Franjola performs at Zanies in Chicago and Rosemont.

'Lately' laughter

Comedian Chris Franjola ("Chelsea Lately," "After Lately") continues his return to the Chicago area with standup sets at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 813-0484. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Successful women

Stars Kandi Burruss of Xscape, Anne Burrell ("Chef Wanted"), Porsha Williams ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") and more appear as part of the Chicago Ultimate Women's Expo this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $10 general admission. (847) 692-2220 or chicagowomensexpo.com or rosemont.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

Folksy fall

Help usher in autumn with a country twang with the Hometown Hoedown. The event features square dance lessons, hay rides, a petting zoo and other family fun on Saturday at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Free admission. (847) 394-8500, ext. 1002, or cityrm.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Dance maker

Dancers from the Joffrey Ballet, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Ballet Austin and other companies combine for "A Celebration of Lar Lubovitch," to celebrate the namesake American choreographer's 50 years of work this weekend at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $35-$150. (312) 334-7777 or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

1960s singer

The 2013 Broadway jukebox musical "A Night with Janis Joplin" returns for a one-night-only stop on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $38-$68; $135 VIP tickets. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Mystery on stage

First Folio Theatre opens its season with "Sherlock's Last Case," inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's characters. The play, being staged at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook, centers on Dr. Watson's efforts to solve the mystery of who is threatening the life of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes. $39-$44. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Environmentally inspired

The Chicago Sinfonietta explores environmentally inspired pieces by composers such as Mendelssohn, Assad and Beethoven for "Forces + Fates: The Beauty and Volatility of Planet Earth." The concerts are at two locations: first on Saturday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville; then on Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$62. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Naperville; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in Chicago

Show tune celebration

New York and London stage stars Hugh Panaro ("Side Show," "The Phantom of the Opera") and Scarlett Strallen ("Mary Poppins," "A Chorus Line") join with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for the concerts "Bravo Broadway" at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$85. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5

Royal guests

The Kingdom Choir, which received worldwide attention for performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, perform locally as part of their "Stand By Me Tour" at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65-$70. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

Toe-tappers

Feeling jazzy? The Glenn Miller Orchestra brings its big band tunes to the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets cost $39-$49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com/home/. 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Dancers from the Rebecca McCarthy School of Dance from Lakewood perform Saturday during the Northwest Celtic Fest at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Fall Color Festival: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See brilliantly colored trees, sample taffy apples and other treats, walk along a scarecrow trail featuring creations by local Scout troops and more. $15 adults, $13 seniors 65 and older, $10 kids 2-17 and free for kids 1 and younger. www.mortonarb.org/special-events/fall-color-festival.

Westmont Lions Oktoberfest: Noon to 10 p.m. today in the Metra station parking lot at 1 W. Quincy St., Westmont. Music, food, car show and craft show. Fee: $35. Proceeds benefit programs for those with hearing and vision loss as well as diabetes. Free admission. westmontlions.org.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze. Free admission; activities require tickets. didierfarms.com.

Farm Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Apples, cider doughnuts. Admission: Adults and kids 2-17: $12 Monday through Friday and $14 Saturday and Sunday; seniors 65 and older: $10 Monday through Friday and $12 Saturday and Sunday; free for kids younger than 2 and veterans and active military. windyacresfarmstand.com.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Apples, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for sale. $7 nonresident adults 18-54, $6 nonresident adults 55 and older; free for members, Wheaton Park District residents, and kids 17 and younger. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 27 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Corn stalk maze and pumpkins for sale. Hayrides for $2. Zoo admission: $3.50 for residents; $4.25 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 2. (847) 428-7131 or dtpd.org.

Community Hero Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora. Safety information, food trucks, free fire truck rides, Touch-A-Truck and more. Free. facebook.com/AuroraRegionalFireMuseum/.

Sonny Acres Farm's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Haunted house, haunted hayrides, a farmers market, petting zoo, pony rides, food. Free admission; some activities require fees. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com.

Stade's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Sunday at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. Animals, pumpkins. $10-$15; free for kids 2 and younger. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Autumn Harvest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at North School Park, at East Eastman Street and Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights. Petting zoo, a scarecrow-building contest, hay rides and entertainment. Free. ahpd.org.

Northwest Celtic Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. A celebration of all things Irish, Welsh, Scottish. Features craft beer tasting, food, music, Irish dancing, Celtic marketplace, clan representation, meet-and-greet with Irish wolfhounds and birds of prey, kids' activities. Free parking and admission. searscentre.com.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Crafts, harvest decor, professional storyteller, trick-or-treating. $7. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Hometown Hoedown Fall Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. today in Kimball Hill Park, on Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Country-western fall festival features music by Wild Earp, a cookout, hayrides and more. Free. cityrm.org.

Oktoberfest: Noon to 10 p.m. today at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. German music, beer and food under a heated tent. Tickets available at the door. $15; $10 for kids 4-12; free for members and kids younger than 4. napersettlement.org/.

Family Fall Fest: 1 to 5 p.m. today at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Free activities including bounce houses, petting zoo, pumpkin painting and more. Free admission. parkwaybankpark.com.

Woodstock Ale Fest: 1 to 5 p.m. today at Clay and Bartlett streets, Woodstock. Proceeds benefit Independence Health & Therapy. General admission is $40 (includes 15 drink tickets and a commemorative glass); designated driver is $15 (includes free pop and water and a commemorative glass). woodstockalefest.com.

College of DuPage Food Truck Rally & Sunset 5K: 2 to 8 p.m. today at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Food trucks and 5K; proceeds benefit scholarship fund. Free entry to the Food Truck Rally; must register online for the 5K at cod.edu/5K.

Island Lake Oktoberfest: 6 p.m. to midnight today at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake. Food, German and American beer, music, games, crafts, vendors and more. Free. villageofislandlake.com.

Fall Classic All Wheel Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St., Elburn. Elburn Lions Club fundraising event features 300 to 400 cars and motorcycles. Free chili while it lasts. Pumpkin decorating, a craft show, swap meet, children's playground. Held rain or shine. Free for spectators. elburnlions.com.

Cider Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the McHenry County Historical Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. Civil War encampment, White Elephant Sale and more. Free. (815) 923-2267 or gothistory.org.

Grant Township and Fox Lake Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Grant Township, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. Vendors, crafters, pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at Fox Lake Fire Protection District Station 3, 26603 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside. Pancake breakfast is $8 for adults, $6 for kids, and free for kids 3 and younger. Free festival admission and parking. foxlake.org.

Harvest Days: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Demonstrations of farm and household skills, 19th-century music and food. $6 adults; $3 for kids younger than 13. www.garfieldfarm.org.

Concerts

Muddle, The Vaughan Building, Scarlet Demore, The Recall: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or facebook.com.

Punk Rock Palooza with Harvey Fox, Lever, The Grow Ops: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$28. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Church of Cash: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

"A Night with Janis Joplin": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $38-$68; $135 VIP tickets. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

El Famous with Makena, Growing, Heartsick, Havens: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

An Evening with the BoDeans at the MAC: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $55-$75. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

Lee Ann Womack with Sarah Siskind: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $35-$45; meet-and-greet package also available. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Catfish and the Bottlemen: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $50. (800) 456-8499 or aragonballroom.org.

The Rocket Summer: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $18-$20. (773) 537-4440 or chopshopchi.com.

DeVotchKa, Matt Jennings: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $32. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Fairview, Guy Meets Girl, Slack: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$30. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Better Love, Overgrow, Late Nights, Commonweather, Weighted: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or facebook.com.

Muted Color, Pierre, Heart to Gold, Dearly Somber: 6:30 Sunday, Oct. 6, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5. (847) 429-2276 or facebook.com.

Sum 41's "Order In Decline World Tour" with The Amity Affliction, The Plot In You: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. $28-$204. (773) 275-6800 or victheatre.com.

Paula Cole "Revolution Tour": 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $35-$45. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Vetusta Morla, The Braided Janes, Dharma: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $19.99. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Lost Pyramids, Small Places release show, Cheddar Collective, Oux: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 549-5549 or shows.elboroomlive.com.