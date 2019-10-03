Museum of Science and Industry changing name after $125 million gift from Ken Griffin

The Museum of Science and Industry will now be called the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry following a donation of $125 million from the Chicago billionaire, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

It's the largest single gift in the history of the museum, which opened in 1933.

"This incredibly generous gift helps ensure MSI remains a vital resource for science learning well into the 21st century," the museum announced on its website.

It explained that renaming the museum "was the most appropriate way to convey our gratitude for this gift."

• Full report at chicago.suntimes.com.