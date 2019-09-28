Weekend picks: Chance the Rapper at the United Center, Air Supply at the Arcada

Michael Imperioli appears alongside Steve Schirripa and Vincent Pastore for "In Conversation with The Sopranos" at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Saturday, Sept. 28. Associated Press, 2017

The Scooby-Doo truck is set to compete at Monster Jam at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 27 to 29. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Chance The Rapper plays the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, Sept. 28. Associated Press, 2019

Big trucks

See oversized trucks with names like "Grave Digger," "Megalodon" and even "Scooby-Doo" compete in the return of Monster Jam this weekend at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $17-$45. (800) 745-3000 or monsterjam.com. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

'Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!'

Rossini's comic masterpiece "The Barber of Seville" returns in Tony Award-winner Rob Ashford's 2014 production for the Lyric Opera of Chicago. There are only eight performances starting Saturday at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $69-$299 opening night; $49-$279 regular run. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 6 p.m. opening night Saturday, Sept. 28; 7 p.m. Oct. 2, 18 and 21; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5; 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 13 and 27

Chicago's own Chance

Windy City native Chance the Rapper brings "The Big Day" tour to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $79.50-$217.77. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Beethoven at 250

The New Philharmonic does its part to celebrate the upcoming 250th global celebration of Ludwig van Beethoven's christening with the concert "Ode to Joy: Beethoven's 9th Symphony." The massive choral and symphonic work features soprano Katherine Weber, tenor James Judd, mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh and baritone Sam Handley this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $51-$53. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

"Catapult -- The Amazing Magic of Shadow Dancing" performs at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre on Saturday, Sept. 28. - Courtesy of Catapult

Longtime TV fans of "America's Got Talent" will remember the celebrated shadow dance troupe Catapult. See the performers in action with the show "Catapult: The Amazing Magic of Shadow Dance" on Saturday at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia. $25-$36; $17-$28 kids ages 10 and under. (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

For King & Country tour

Christian pop duo Joel and Luke Smallbone -- Australia's Grammy Award-winning For King & Country -- brings its "Burn the Ships World Tour" to the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $24-$44 for general admission; VIP, Q&A and Platinum packages are also available. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

'Bada-boom, bada-bing'

Actors Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli reunite for a special "In Conversation with The Sopranos" event on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $79-$125. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

For the dogs

The West Suburban Humane Society sponsors the 2019 Barkapalooza Dog Walk and Pet Expo on Sunday. There's a scavenger hunt, concert performances, demonstrations and more at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. $20 donation. (630) 960-9600 or wshs-dg.org. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Air Supply heads to the Arcada Theatre Sunday, Sept. 29, in St. Charles.

Hear song hits like "Lost in Love" and "Without You" when Air Supply performs in concert at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59-$99. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29