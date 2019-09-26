Festivals Sept. 27-Oct. 3: Oktoberfests, harvest and fall fests kick in to high gear

This weekend

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, bird-feeding in the parakeet exhibit and more. Free admission; activities require tickets. www.didierfarms.com.

Farm Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Windy Acres Farm, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Family activities along with a farmstand selling market goods, apples, cider doughnuts and more. For admission fees, visit www.windyacresfarmstand.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 27 at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Corn stalk maze, corn-bin play area, fall treats and pumpkins for purchase. Weekends only: Pumpkin Enrichment for the Animals, bonfires from noon to 5 p.m., face painting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3-$5 and hayrides for $2. Zoo admission: $3.50 for residents; $4.25 for nonresidents; free for kids younger than 2. (847) 428-7131 or www.dtpd.org.

Sonny Acres Farm's Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, and runs through Nov. 3 at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Fest features a haunted house, haunted hayrides, a farmers market, carnival-style rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, food and more. Free admission; some activities require fees. (630) 231-3859 or www.sonnyacres.com.

Lake County RV Outlet Show: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free admission and parking. www.generalrv.com or www.lcfair.com.

Chicago Steampunk Exposition: 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at the Westin O'Hare, 6100 N. River Road, Rosemont. Music, film, theater, workshops, contests, artists and exhibitors, and all sorts of eccentric quasi-Victorian fun. Tickets cost $15 for kids 6-12, $20 for ages 13-20 and $25 for ages 21 and older on Friday; $20/$30/$40 on Saturday; $5/$10/$15 Sunday; and $25/$45/$65 for the weekend. chicagosteampunkexpo.com.

Batavia MainStreet Oktoberfest: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, on North River Street, between Spring and Wilson streets, Batavia. German food, music, chicken dance, yodeling, entertainment and beer. Brat Trot 5K at 11 a.m. Saturday. Official Sam Adams stein-hoisting contests on Friday and Saturday night. Family Day on Sunday featuring "wiener" races, pony rides, face painting and music. Free admission. downtownbatavia.com/oktoberfest/.

West Town Art Walk: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on Chicago Avenue, between Milwaukee and Western, Chicago. Event celebrates art in a variety of forms (visual, musical, fashion and more) within the shops along Chicago Avenue. Free. www.westtownartwalk.com.

The Ethan Bell Band performs at East Dundee's Oktoberfest this weekend. - Courtesy of Ethan Bell Band

East Dundee Oktoberfest: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 1:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 11:30 a.m. to the end of the Bears game Sunday, Sept. 29, at 310 N. River St., East Dundee. Bands, food vendors and a beer garden. Free admission. www.facebook.com/eastdundeeoktoberfest/.

Woodridge Oktoberfest: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Cypress Cove Parking Lot, 8301 Janes Ave., Woodridge. The celebration will feature music, food and beer in honor of the village of Woodridge's 60th anniversary and the Woodridge Park District's 50th anniversary. $10. www.woodridgeparks.org.

Artist Series Opening Night Festival: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Wheaton College's Edman Plaza, Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton. Reception and refreshments before the 7:30 p.m. concert featuring the Los Angeles Guitar Quintet. Tickets cost $45, $40 for seniors, $10 for students and kids. (630) 752-5010 or www.artistseries.org.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago's Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Celebration: Hours vary through Monday, Oct. 28, at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, 5500 Park Place, Rosemont. Nightly entertainment, freshly brewed beer, food specials and more. On Friday and Saturday nights, patrons can participate in the "Maskrugstemmen" stein-holding contest. Free admission. www.hbchicago.com.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours, starting at 7 p.m., include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. $59.99-$89.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Family-friendly event features fresh produce, meats and flowers, music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and fresh delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. www.wheatonchamber.com/events.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival draws autumn celebrants to Crystal Lake. - Courtesy of Johnny Appleseed Festival

27th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Williams and Brink streets, Crystal Lake. Great Ball Race, craft fair, pie-baking contest, pumpkin train, pumpkin bowling, pony and wagon rides, along with storytelling, face painting, music, food and "Johnny Appleseed" himself. Free; some activities require tickets. downtowncl.org.

Chicago Civil War Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Civil War dealers from across the U.S. will be selling items. Includes memorabilia from the Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War. Includes a special display of Civil War cannons and artillery. $9. Free to veterans with a valid ID. www.chicagocivilwarshow.com.

Farm Heritage and Harvest Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Farm heritage tractors and displays, entertainment, animals, kids' activities, sheep herding, pumpkin-carving demo, beer garden, food and more. $5-$10; free for kids younger than 5. www.lcfha.com.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2018 Joan Ladendorf of Hanover Park checks out some lawn art during last year's Art in the Barn in Barrington.

Art in the Barn: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Highway 22, Barrington. The 45th annual show features 175 artists exhibiting in a variety of art mediums, including oil, watercolor, pastel, decoupage, drawing, acrylics, fiber, glass, photography, jewelry and more. Entertainment, food, a petting zoo and more. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. No pets allowed. www.artinthebarn-barrington.com.

Aurora GreenFest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Prisco Community Center and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Tenth annual family event, with the theme "Celebrating the Power of Ten," features 10 ways to help the environment and stop climate change. Features a solar-powered concert, a green car show, arts and crafts, music, games and more. Free. www.auroragreenfest.com.

City Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Music, food trucks, fresh produce, handmade jewelry, crafts, clothing, art, health, beauty and pet products, raffles and kids' activities. Free. cityrm.org.

Chinese Cultural Festival 2019: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, 211 S. Laflin St., Chicago. Performances, hands-on activities, awards and raffles. Free admission. (773) 534-0020 or www.eventbrite.com.

Fall Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road, Hawthorn Woods. Touch-A-Truck, mini train rides, crafts and more. Free. www.vhw.org.

Family Fishing Event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lakefront Park, 1019 N. Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach. Spend the day fishing and enjoying Round Lake. The seventh annual event is sponsored by the Round Lake Area Park District and the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation. Free. www.rlapd.org.

Libertyville Covenant Church Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Libertyville Covenant Church, 250 South St. Mary's Road, Libertyville. Family event features bounce houses, mazes, fall crafts, games, prizes, food, homemade doughnuts, snacks and more. Free. www.libcov.org.

Fall Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Triton College, 2000 5th Ave., River Grove. Family-friendly games, activities, a pumpkin patch and a straw maze. Free. www.triton.edu/pages/fall-fest.

Stade's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. Farm animals, pumpkins, food, pumpkin-barrel train and family activities. $10-$15; free for kids 2 and younger. www.stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Corks & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore, Hanover Park. Wine and craft beer sampling, arts and crafts vendors, music, food and more. The Paint-and-Sip returns this year. Free. www.hpil.org.

Downers Grove Harvest Fest: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Fishel Park, Downers Grove. Music from Suburban Cowboys at 1 p.m., DJ Coach Josh at 3 p.m. and ARRA at 5 p.m. Plus, bounce houses, face painting, food vendors and more. Free admission. www.dgparks.org.

Fun on the Farm: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Dream Riders at Midwest Center for Children's Development, 4701 N. Oak St., Crystal Lake. Fifth annual fundraiser features horse rides, hay rides, games, prizes, food, a pumpkin patch, face painting and more. $15-$30. Register for a wristband and game card at www.dreamriderstlc.com.

Glendale Heights Harvest Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lake Becerra, Heritage Park, 1736 Paul Ave., Glendale Heights. Music, crafts, chili cook-off, bags tournament, hay rides and face painting. Free. www.glendaleheights.org.

Park Ridge Oktoberfest: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge. The Park Ridge Park District, with local restaurants Beer on the Wall, The Harp and Fiddle and Hay Caramba, is hosting an Oktoberfest featuring food, live music, beer and more. Free admission. www.prparks.org.

Richmond BratHaus Oktoberfest: Noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 28, at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 N. Main St., Richmond. Street fest features music, pop-up shops, food and drink. www.visitmchenrycounty.com.

Vernon Hills Fall Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Vernon Hills Metra station, on Route 45, Vernon Hills. Music, dancing, food, family activities and more. Free admission. (847) 367-3700 or www.vernonhills.org.

Villa Park Brewfest: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth Ave., Villa Park. Sample from more than 80 different craft beers from local and national breweries, with live music and food trucks. $47 (beer included), $65 for VIP tickets. villaparkbrewfest.com.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, east commuter parking lot, at the corner of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. View classic cars. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. Free admission. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Fall Fest, An Explosion of Color: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Bolingbrook Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 200 S. Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook. Free event will feature music, food, games, a climbing wall, archery, bingo, dance demonstrations, bookmobile, pumpkin bowling and more. CFactor will perform at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Free. www.bolingbrookparks.org.

Oktoberfest, Grape Stomp and Pig Roast: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lynfred Winery, 15 S. Roselle Road, Roselle. Two days of German sing-a-longs, grape spitting, grape stomping and cork tossing. $10; free for kids 13 and younger. www.lynfredwinery.com.

Fall Fest: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Duke Childs Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka. Music, Touch-A-Truck, face-painting, pumpkin roll, inflatables and more. Free ice cream at 6 p.m. for the first 200 children. Free admission. www.winpark.org.

MoraPalooza Ramen Festival: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Mora on the River Courtyard, 43 E. Galena, Aurora. An eclectic foodie event for ramen enthusiasts featuring food, iron chefs, music and signature drinks. See website for ticket options. www.eventbrite.com.

Hustle S'more 5K and Kids' Run: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Kids' Mile for ages 3-12 begins at 4:30 p.m., with the 5K following at 5:30 p.m.; on-site registration and check-in starts at 3:30 p.m. An awards ceremony and post-race celebration follow the 5K. Includes free hot chocolate and s'mores. $40. Race only, no shirt: $20. Kids' Mile: $15. Benefits the Geneva Park District Scholarship Fund. www.genevaparks.org.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Hanover Park Metra West Commuter Lot. See classic, muscle and newer model cars. With live music. Free. hpil.org.

Marmion Academy Oktoberfest: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Marmion Academy, 1000 Butterfield Road, Aurora. Bavarian food, beer, silent auction and performance of the Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos. 21-or-older event. Tickets are $50 at www.marmion.org.

Harvest Festival: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Deerfield Road and Park Avenue, Deerfield. Entertainment, food, wine and more. Free admission. deerfield.il.us.

Light the Torch 5K Night Run: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 120 Liberty Drive, Wheaton. Race through luminary lanes and ends with a street fest of music, carnival rides and food trucks. $35. www.wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. Free. mplions.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in downtown Geneva. Vendors will sell vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. www.geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx.

Kane County Doll Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Antique, vintage, collectible, modern and more. Door prizes, free appraisals and on-site doll restringing. $6; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission at 8 a.m. for $15. www.kanecountydollshow.com.

Barkapalooza: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. The West Suburban Humane Society celebrates everything dog-related. Features a walkathon and pet expo to help raise money for the society. Plus, food vendors, rescue groups, entertainment and more. $20 for adults for the walkathon and $20 for the expo. www.wshs-dg.org.

Children's Museum Fall Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at The Children's Museum in Oak Lawn, 5100 Museum Drive, Oak Lawn. An outdoor/indoor community event with food, music, free pumpkins, crafts, games, train rides, face painting and more. Most activities are free. Museum admission will be half price. www.cmoaklawn.org.

Downtown Evanston Oktoberfest: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at University Place and Oak Avenue, Evanston. Enjoy an afternoon of beer tasting, local food, live music and more. $35 general admission, $10 designated drivers. downtownevanston.org/oktoberfest.

Harvest of the Acorn Moon: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Oakhurst County Forest Preserve, 1680 5th Ave., Aurora. Nature crafts, pumpkin painting, outdoor games, folk music and harvest-themed refreshments. Free admission. www.kaneforest.com.

Indian Summer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Cypress Cove, 8301 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Woodridge Park District's annual festival includes a petting zoo, pony rides, performance by Magic Matt Scherer and more. Bring clothes to make a scarecrow. Free. www.woodridgeparks.org/IndianSummerFestival.htm.

The World Dumpling Fest allows for plenty of tastings Sunday, Sept. 29, at Navy Pier. - Courtesy of Lydia Hoover Photography

World Dumpling Fest 2019: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Dumplings of the world from Chicago's best ethnic restaurants, cultural performances and activities. Free admission. Dumpling tasting is $12 for three servings or $20 for six; Cultural Ally Fast Pass is $60. Buy tickets at InheritChicago.org.

Garfield Farm Museum drop-in tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the historic farmstead, including the barnyard and 1846 brick tavern. $3-$4. garfieldfarm.org.

Tavern Day: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. A living-history celebration of pioneer life for families. $8 for adults, $4 for kids 3-17; $6 for Glen Ellyn Historical Society adults and $3 for children of historical society members. www.glenellynhistory.org.

Ben and Caroline Sallas of Glen Ellyn try their hand at sawing logs at the Glen Ellyn Historical Society's annual Tavern Days last year. - Daily Herald File Photo

East Lake View Neighbors Oktoberfest: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Murphy's Bleachers, 3655 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Silent auction, pig roast, German food and beer, wine, music and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. Tickets $30 in advance and $35 at the door. www.brownpapertickets.com.

Food Truck Festival: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court, Naperville. Sponsored by the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association, fest features food trucks, music, inflatables, face painting, a playground and more. Admission: $2. www.wdsra.com.

Bagpipes and Bonfire: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Middlefork Farm Nature Preserve, Lake Forest. An evening of games, Scottish entertainment, a picnic, wine, beer and spirits. The evening culminates with the landing of kilted sky divers, a bagpipes procession and the lighting of the bonfire. $100 for adults, $35 for ages 4-20 for Lake Forest Open Lands members in advance; $175 for adults and $50 for ages 4-20 for nonmembers and on the day of the event. Free for kids 3 and younger. General admission parking is at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, 660 N. Westmoreland Road, Lake Forest, with shuttles to and from the event site. www.lfola.org/bagpipesbonfire.

This week

Fall Color Festival: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Oct. 31 at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. See the world through a kaleidoscope of brilliantly colored trees, sample taffy apples and other treats, walk along a scarecrow trail around Meadow Lake to see creations by local Scout troops and more. Adults $15, seniors $13, kids 2-17 $10 and free for kids 1 and younger. www.mortonarb.org/special-events/fall-color-festival.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Oct. 31 at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Animals, straw pyramid and children's rides. Apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for purchase. $7 nonresident adults 18-54, $6 nonresident adults 55 and older; free to members, Wheaton Park District residents, and kids 17 and younger. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Family Health and Safety Fair: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Sports Hub, 250 Civic Center Plaza, Glendale Heights. Free. www.glendaleheights.org.

Harvest Celebration at Abbey Farms: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Casual cocktail reception, hayride, campfires, appetizers, music and more. Adults-only networking event. $30. www.bataviachamber.org.

Lake Zurich Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Paulus Park, at 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Features more than 30 vehicles on display, music, food and drinks. Free admission. www.lakezurich.org.

Witches' Night Out: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in downtown Antioch. Women ages 21 and older can take part in contests at participating shops. Contests include witches hat contests (scariest, funniest and most contemporary) and trivia. Check-in at 884 Main St., Antioch. Finish the evening with an after party with pizza and salad bar. $15. www.antiochchamber.org.

Oktoberfest at Dovetail Brewery: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Dovetail Brewery, 1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave., Chicago. Two hours of unlimited craft beer, food and more to benefit Girls in the Game's After School programs. $50. girlsinthegame.org.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow: Runs at various times and dates from Thursday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Sensory Garden Playground, 2751 Navistar Drive, Lisle. Features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, carving demonstrations, fall food and plenty of photo opportunities. $16.99-$27.99; prices vary by date and time. www.glowpumpkin.com.