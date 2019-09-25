Dining out: Fuel up with National Coffee Day specials Sunday

Seasons 52's new brick oven-roasted wild cod comes with cauliflower, chickpeas, salsa verde and lime butter. Courtesy of Seasons 52

In honor of National Coffee Day, Krispy Kreme's Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut is available for a limited time. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

National Coffee Day

Are you a java junkie? Then National Coffee Day Sunday, Sept. 29, is for you. Here are some local specials:

Dunkin': Sunday is BOGO day at Dunkin'. Buy one hot coffee and get one hot coffee (of equal or lesser value) free all day. For locations, see dunkindonuts.com/.

Krispy Kreme: Fuel up with a free hot or iced coffee (any size) and free Original Glazed doughnut (no purchase necessary) on Sunday. If you prefer your coffee and doughnut in one package, try Krispy Kreme's new Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut. The downside -- it's only available through Sunday. Krispy Kreme is located at 412 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village; 9150 S. Western Ave., Evergreen Park; 110 S. Mannheim Road, Hillside; and 17815 S. Halsted St., Homewood; krispykreme.com/.

M Burger's Shake of the Month in September is the La Colombe Cold Brew Shake. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

M Burger: To honor the day, the burger restaurant's Shake of the Month in September is the La Colombe Cold Brew Shake, which costs $4.99. M Burger is located at 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., Aurora, plus four locations in Chicago. mburgerchicago.com/.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee: On Sunday, get a free 12-ounce coffee with the purchase of one of Stan's cookies, including Chi-Town Chunk, Express Yourself, Raisin' The Bar on Oatmeal, Toffee Talk and Snickerdoodle. The special runs all day at each Stan's location. Stan's Donuts is at 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and nine locations in Chicago. stansdonuts.com/.

Get a free 12-ounce coffee with the purchase of a cookie at Stan's Donuts on Sunday, Sept. 29, for National Coffee Day. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Stop by Mundelein's Tighthead Brewing Company Saturday, Sept. 28, for Hoptoberfest, featuring brews, food, music and festivities from 2 to 9 p.m. Brew masters will be serving up Tighthead Brews and cider from 2 Fools while live music will be playing from The Tap Room All-Stars, Bellwether Blues, and Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen. If you get hungry, check out the specialties from Oscar Lee's Barbecue and Pizzeria Deville. Tickets, which cost $10 and include one beverage and one souvenir giveaway, can be purchased online or at the door.

Tighthead Brewing Company is at 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein, (847) 970-9174, tightheadbrewing.com/hoptoberfest.

Go Greek

Gear up for a night of Greek food and live music from Hellenic 5 during Palm Court's Greek Night starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For $59, indulge in a five-course meal and two premium drinks. Start with calamari, tiropita-spanakopita or fried zucchini with skordalia before slurping on a bowl of avgolemono. Next up is a house or Greek village salad and then an entree such as lamb loin chops, sea bass Greek style, pastitsio, filet mignon or half Athenian chicken. Finish with a sweet treat of crème caramel or homemade rice pudding. Reservations are required.

Palm Court is at 1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/.

A bounty of fall flavors have been added to the menu at Weber Grill Restaurant. - Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurant

Fall is officially here, and Weber Grill Restaurant is celebrating with new autumn flavors featuring fresh produce and meats from Slagel Family Farm in Fairbury, Illinois, MightyVine Tomatoes in Rochelle, Illinois, and The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Dig in to dishes such as Pork Belly Burnt Ends Lettuce Wraps (tomato jam, sourdough croutons, sweet gem lettuce and Alabama White BBQ Sauce) for $11.50; Aloha Spareribs (St. Louis-style pork ribs, coconut-ginger glaze, macaroni salad and a Hawaiian roll) for $21; barbecued summer zucchini (candied pecans, barbecue spice, mint, basil and white sauce) for $8; and an Apple Pie Baked in a Bag with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh whipped cream for two for $15.

Apple Pie Baked in a Bag is new to the menu at Weber Grill Restaurant. - Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurant

Weber Grill Restaurant is located at 2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880; 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; and 539 N. State St., Chicago, (312) 467-9696. webergrillrestaurant.com/.

Seasons 52 recently added Kona-crusted prime sirloin to its fall menu. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

As the season changes from summer to fall, Seasons 52 is introducing new autumn-inspired dishes that are less than 595 calories each. For $29.95, the three-course menu options include a starter of cheddar tomato bisque, field greens or romaine and kale Caesar salad. New entrees are the Kona-crusted prime sirloin with roasted Brussels sprouts and mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce and brick oven-roasted wild cod with cauliflower, chickpeas, salsa verde and lime butter. Desserts feature pumpkin pie and caramel pineapple upside-down cake mini indulgences. For an additional $18, diners can add on a Caymus Autumn Flight featuring Sea Sun by Caymus "Tri-County" Chardonnay, Conundrum Proprietary Red Blend and Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon.

Seasons 52 has locations at 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, and 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752. seasons52.com/.

Bahama Breeze's new Rumtoberfest menu features The Blue Island Buccaneer, left, Ahoy Matey Mule and Yo Ho Ho Rum Fashioned. - Courtesy of Bahama Breeze

Yo ho, yo ho ... It's time for Rumtoberfest at Schaumburg's Bahama Breeze. Order up three new rum-filled cocktails, including the Ahoy Matey Mule (Cruzan Pineapple Rum, ginger beer, pineapple and lime juices), Yo Ho Ho Rum Fashioned (Appleton Rum, Captain Morgan Rum, triple sec, hibiscus and a dash of Angostura bitters) and the Blue Island Buccaneer (Captain Morgan Rum, Cruzan Pineapple Rum, Malibu Banana Rum, Blue Curacao, sweet and sour and Sprite). And for some victuals, try the new Shrimp-Wrecked Skewers (three mango-glazed shrimp skewers served with a pineapple-rum chutney) or the Dark N' Stormy Steak and Chorizo Kabob (steak and chorizo skewers with grilled bell peppers and onions that's glazed in Dark N' Stormy rum sauce and served over white rice).

Bahama Breeze is at 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 884-7060, bahamabreeze.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with dining and night life events.