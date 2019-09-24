Sound check: Badflower kicks off 'Sick' tour at Chicago's Bottom Lounge

Badflower at Bottom Lounge

Badflower is a band on the rise. After cruising the country supporting Shinedown earlier this year and releasing "OK, I'm Sick," a full-length album of dark and melancholy but hard-driving masterpieces, the modern rockers are striking out on their own U.S. tour this fall. In promotion of the album -- which includes "Ghost" and "Heroin," the band's radio singles that raced up the charts -- Badflower launches the headlining leg of the "OK, I'm Sick Tour" with a show at Chicago's Bottom Lounge, featuring Weathers and Dead Poet Society. 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $17. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Rock 'n' rescues

Pitch in to help those who help our furry friends at Active! Dog Daycare's Rock Out for Rescues Dog Fest. The afternoon, open to friendly dogs and their owners, features craft beers from Revolution Brewing and musical performances -- Dee Ginicola, 4 Aces and a Queen, Ryan Powers and DJ Dan -- as well as games, pet adoptions and a raffle/live auction. Taco de Carne Estrada food truck will also be on hand. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Peace 4 Pits, a Chicago-area dog rescue and foster organization. 2 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Active! Dog Daycare and Boarding, 2550 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago. $30 online, $40 at the door. (773) 278-7003 or chicagoactivedog.com.

Scissors reunited

The reunion of Darren Vorel, a Villa Park native and pillar of the Chicago music and artistic communities, and his long-running band The Scissors was a project with a purpose. Through "Eulogize," the six-song EP released in August and being showcased at this weekend's release show, Vorel explores the deep feelings that come after the loss of a parent at a young -- or any -- age. "It's about finding a way to grow as a person and to use these things that have happened in your life … to be more aware and a better part of society," he said. The band, together on stage for the first time in six years, will be joined by Blood People, The Reaganomics and ONEL1FE (who are also celebrating a reunion). 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

King & Country tour

Christian pop duo Joel and Luke Smallbone -- Australia's Grammy Award-winning For King & Country -- brings its "Burn the Ships World Tour" to the Chicago area with a stop at the Sears Centre Arena this weekend. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $24-$44 for general admission; VIP, Q&A and Platinum packages are also available. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com.

Punting Baxter release

Punting Baxter -- the groove-based funk-rock project spearheaded by Neuqua Valley grad, recording engineer and indie-rock songwriter John Micensky -- is dropping tunes left and right. The recently released college-rock-vibing "Sittin' Pretty" is already on Spotify, with new track "Wednesday" hitting streaming services this week as well. The full EP, "Melting," will be feted Saturday at a release show at Chicago's 365-viii, where Micensky and the gang will be joined by jazz-rock fivesome Late Nite Laundry, Chicago psych-popsters Daydream Review and Nashville-based dram pop band MT Vice. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 365-viii, 3658 N. Clark St., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 799-8161 or 365-viii.com.

Happy birthday, Hey Nonny

Arlington Heights music venue and bistro Hey Nonny celebrates its first birthday in mid-October with a week of live performances, food and drink specials and complimentary cake. The party kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 15, with First Person Live, an adult storytelling event (with a scary turn just in time for Halloween); saxophonist Frank Catalano and The Smashing Pumpkins' drummer Jimmy Chamberlin play two shows Wednesday, Oct. 16; the Nashville roots-rockers of SmoothHound Smith play Thursday, Oct. 17; Chicago's The Bad Examples takes the stage twice Friday, Oct. 18; Cox's Army heads the Birthday Bluegrass Brunch Saturday, Oct. 19, with English singer-songwriter Callaghan taking the stage that evening; and Abigail Riccards plays the Birthday Jazz Brunch Sunday, Oct. 20. Tuesday through Sunday, Oct. 15-20, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Brian also keeps tabs on the Chicago-area music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.