Weekend picks: Micky Dolenz sings Monkees hits in St. Charles

The Beatles tribute band Abbey Road is featured in the show ""Beatles vs. Stones -- A Musical Showdown" at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

Expect fans to dress up in pixilated costumes for "Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience" at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Schaumburg. Associated Press, 2015

Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Blocky adventure

Fans young and old of the video game "Minecraft" won't want to miss the return of "Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience." The convention features stage shows, costume contests, live game playing and more this weekend at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Various passes with timed admissions run $39.99 to $89.99. (847) 303-4100 or minefaire.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22

Harvest treats

The 28th Long Grove Apple Festival features loads of apple-inspired treats, apple pie-eating contests, carnival rides, a kids' zone and more near the Stempel Lot, 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Plus, enjoy music from 7th heaven at 5 p.m., ARRA at 7 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Saturday and MellenCougar at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5 each day; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Justin Roberts and his Not Ready for Naptime Band play the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire on Saturday, Sept. 21. - Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg Photography

Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players encourages kids to "Be Your Own Band" in two family-friendly concerts at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $20. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Punk the Burbs 3

Headliner The Mr. T Experience -- and a lineup packed with regional and local punk, pop-punk and ska bands -- will take over the stages at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle, for Punk the Burbs 3. $20; free for kids 7 and younger. ticketweb.com. 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Film bits

Audiences can glam up and vote on their favorites at the 11th Annual Elgin Short Film Festival at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $10 (17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). (847) 931-5900 or hemmens.org. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Comic Louis

Louis C.K. performs two standup shows at Zanies, Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Shows are sold out, but call (847) 813-0484 for any turnbacks. rosemont.zanies.com/. 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Aftermath

The newly formed Beacon Productions stages "The Mercy Seat," a Neil LaBute play inspired by the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Set on Sept. 12, 2001, LaBute's two-hander centers around a man who, on the day of the attacks, was with his mistress instead of at his office in the World Trade Center. Presumed dead after the attacks, he contemplates running away to start a new life. Justin Schaller and Shannon Mayhall play the couple considering ditching their present lives. See it at the Elgin Arts Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. $18. (847) 697-4005. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Rachel Bloom of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" fame brings her tour of "What Am I Going to Do With My Life Now?" to the Chicago Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 21. - Courtesy of Nino Muñoz/The CW

Rachel Bloom, the creator and star of the TV show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," publicly contemplates her next move now that the series has ended with her "What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now? Tour" at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.50-$75. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Go German

Hey Nonny gets the Oktoberfest party started with a kick off event Sunday featuring a stein-holding contest, music from Finger On The Trigger, food and drink specials and free admission all day. Hey Nonny is at 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com/. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Monkees man

Get nostalgic for 1960s songs like "I'm a Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville" and more when Micky Dolenz of "The Monkees" fame performs at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Pepe Aguilar returns to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Sunday, Sept. 22. - Associated Press, 2018

Mexican musician Pepe Aguilar headlines a touring equestrian-musical extravaganza at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $79-$525. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Liverpool vs. London

Still arguing about whether The Beatles or The Rolling Stones were the better band? Then pick sides when the Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and the Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction, with help from the St. Charles East High School string quartet, square off in the touring show "Beatles vs. Stones -- A Musical Showdown" at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $35-$75. (847) 931-5900 or hemmens.org. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23