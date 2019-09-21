The importance of preplanning

On TV, especially during the late night shows, you may have noticed there are lots of advertisements selling "final expense" life insurance.

In fact, much more than life Insurance is needed -- many personal matters should be put in order. This forethought will greatly help you or family members handle the grief and chaos that comes with a death.

Seems rather macabre to many, but actually thinking ahead -- planning how you or other family members want their health and property matters handled at the end -- is crucial.

I wrote an earlier column on getting help with the funeral, and then a reader sent me an email saying she hoped I would also address the planning needed before death.

It is strangely comforting to put affairs in order, and certainly the right thing to do. It will enable the family to navigate the web of finances; make decisions about medical treatments; know which people and organizations to notify; understand burial wishes; have access to records and funds; know what to do with property; and many other matters.

My Grandfather Anderson died at 59 without a will. He was quite well- to-do and had only one child, my father, and my grandmother (his wife). Under Minnesota law at the time, all was split 50/50. In this case it worked out OK -- but it is also technically true that his widow did not even inherit full ownership to her own house. Of course she stayed there and it was agreed the house was part of her 50 percent.

People need a will, and other preparations. These are best done while relatively young and healthy.

Luckily we did the essentials before one of us died. Death is a horrible experience and preplanning, along the lines listed below, makes a huge difference in handling practical and personal business.

Here's the checklist I'd recommend based on experience. :

• Make a will.

• Also establish a trust if you own a house or property. Put the house and other large assets in that trust. This facilitates inheritance in a smooth and much less costly way, and is especially important if you are a widow or widower, or are single. Designate who inherits for both the will and trust. Leave a note identifying your attorney.

• Give someone the key to the house or apartment/condo, and put one in your bank safety box.

• Make an advanced directive (document) stating your wishes concerning health care, end-of-life decisions, burial, and other personal wishes. (Your hospital or doctor's office has the form).

• Put in place a power of attorney (POA) for health and for property.

• Leave a list of your health insurance, medications, and medical doctors/contacts.

• Be sure someone has the second key to your safe box and know which bank branch. Arrange for someone to have access to bank accounts upon death.

• In the bank safe box leave original documents such as the will, trust, title to car(s), powers of attorney, other important lists of information, birth and marriage certificates, and other personal documents or small valuable items.

• Leave instructions or provisions for pets in will, the advanced directive, or a personal note to beneficiaries.

• Leave a list/copies of monthly household bills/documents, where to find tax information, health insurance, car and house insurance, pensions and life insurance,

• Leave a list of neighbors, and friends who must be contacted or notified.

• If there is preference for a particular funeral director or pastor/church, leave contact information.

• Once you start down this path, you will think of other matters that need some preplanning.

In my case, my will and trust make it clear about the house, assets, and property.

The advanced directive on health and other matters specify my wishes, and my powers of attorney are in place. I took out some life insurance because I'll need to be sent to New Hampshire to join my dear Baheej in the Khleif family plot. And I've provided for my dear kitties Sheba and Coffee Cat in my will which is also comforting!

So the point is: Don't put it off, do the basics of preplanning and help your parents or other relatives do the same. It brings peace of mind while living, ensures wishes are followed, and provides great help and positive guidance to the grieving family.

• Susan Anderson-Khleif of Sleepy Hollow has a Ph.D. in family sociology from Harvard, taught at Wellesley College, and is a retired Motorola executive. Contact her at sakhleif@comcast.net or see her blog longtermgrief.tumblr.com. See previous columns at www.dailyherald.com/topics/Anderson-Kleif-Susan/.