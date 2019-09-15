Best bets: Fiesta Ravinia in Highland Park, Salman Rushdie discusses new book in Naperville

Michael Wilton and Queensryche play the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Thursday, Sept. 19. Associated Press, 2014

Hector (voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal), left, helps guide Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) through the Land of the Dead in Disney/Pixar's "Coco." The Chicago Philharmonic performs the score live at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Sunday, Sept. 15. Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios

Mexican commemoration

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day early with Fiesta Ravinia. The Sunday event at the Ravinia Festival concludes with a live Chicago Philharmonic performance of the score to the hit 2017 Disney/Pixar film "Coco." Plus, enjoy other family-friendly activities and performances by Mexican music and dance troupes at 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $25-$50 pavilion seating; $25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 2 p.m. festival begins, 6 p.m. film and concert Sunday, Sept. 15

Author Salman Rushdie discusses his latest book, "Quichotte," in an Anderson's Bookshops-sponsored event at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville on Wednesday, Sept. 18. - Associated Press, 2017

Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie appears in conversation with Luis Urrea about his new novel, "Quichotte," in a special Anderson's Bookshops-sponsored event at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $32 ticket for one person; $42 package for two (both options include one copy of the book). (800) 838-3006 or andersonsbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18

Heavy metal

Expect to hear hits like "Eyes of a Stranger," "Jet City Woman" and more when the heavy metal band Queensr•che performs in concert at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

The Jonas Brothers bring their "Happiness Begins Tour" to Chicago's United Center on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19-20. - Associated Press, 2019

The Jonas Brothers perform their "Happiness Begins Tour" with guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw for two nights at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $49.95-$239.95. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19-20

J Balvin brings his "Arcoiris Tour" to Rosemont's Allstate Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19. - Associated Press, 2019

Award-winning Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin brings his "Arcoiris Tour" to the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39.95-$500; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19