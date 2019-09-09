Tickets on sale Tuesday for ZZ Top at Genesee Theatre

Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, for ZZ Top's 50th anniversary tour stop Nov. 2 at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and the band will perform Nov. 2 at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Associated Press File Photo, 2015

ZZ Top's classics like "Cheap Sunglasses," "Sharp-Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Loving" propelled the group into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Known for beards, dark glasses, and boogie and blues music, the group formed in 1969 with guitarist Billy Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard.

Ticket presales run through 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with the code Genesee online only at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Genesee Theatre Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and (800) 982-2787.

Tickets are $99 to $400 for a meet-and-greet VIP package.

Opening for ZZ Top will be Marquise Knox.