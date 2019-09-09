'American Idol' to hold auditions in Chicago Sept. 21

Aspiring singing stars take note, producers of ABC's "American Idol" will hold auditions beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago.

Contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 28 and may preregister through americanidol.com or in-person on Sept. 21. Contestants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Everyone who auditions must bring a signed personal release form available through the website.

Registration does not guarantee contestants an opportunity to audition, according to producers. It is recommended that contestants arrive at the Wintrust Arena "as early as possible."