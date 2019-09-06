5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Rocker Lenny Kravitz tours to Ravinia Saturday, Richardson Adventure Farm opens its moon-themed corn maze for the season this weekend and Morton Arboretum hosts Tails on Trails Saturday. For more fun weekend ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Platzkonzert Germanfest

Raise a glass of beer while enjoying traditional German fare and music from The Johnny Wagner Band, Mike Knauf's Musikmeisters and more at Platzkonzert Germanfest this weekend at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Try your hand at the stein-hoisting, stein-carrying and wiener-eating contests. Plus, there's a kids' area featuring a climbing wall, inflatables, face painting and more. Free. www.hoffmanestates.org. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

The 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing is the inspiration for the Gigantic Illinois Corn Maze opening this weekend at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove. - Courtesy of Richardson Adventure Farm

Richardson Adventure Farm celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing with a special design for the annual Gigantic Illinois Corn Maze, which opens Saturday at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. $17; $14 kids 3-12. (815) 675-9729 or richardsonadventurefarm.com. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

Dog day afternoon

Dog owners can bring their leashed canine pals for a day of hiking and games during Tails on the Trails at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $5 admission fee per dog. General admission: Adults $15, seniors $13, kids 2-17 $10, and free for kids 1 and younger. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle opens up to owners and their dogs for the return of Tails on Trails on Saturday, Sept. 7. - Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

Lenny Kravitz calls his latest album, "Raise Vibration," a "book end" to his first. Find out for yourself Saturday when he headlines Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Tickets cost $90-$100 for pavilion seats and $38 for lawn, $43 on the day of the concert. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Bringing Garland to life

Judy Garland was an American musical treasure. Broadway star Melissa Minyard brings Garland's iconic stage performances to life as she tours with "You Made Me Love You: The Music of Judy Garland," which stops at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$35. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.