10 hot tickets: Tool, Fantasia and Home Free on sale this weekend

Jason Nash: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: comedy. $35. On sale now. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Tool, Killing Joke: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: rock. $59.50-$150. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

Fantasia -- "The Sketchbook Tour" with Robin Thicke and Tank & The Bonfyre: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Wintrust Arena, Chicago: R&B/pop. $48-$128. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. (800) 745-3000 or wintrustarena.com.

FKA Twigs: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: electronica/trip hop. $35-$40. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story": 16 shows between Tuesday to Sunday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago: Biographical musical about the famed 1960s folk/pop duo. $35-$85. On sale now. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

Cherie Currie & Brie Darling: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: rock. $25-$35. On sale noon Friday, Sept. 6. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Andrew Bird -- "Gezelligheid" concerts: 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, Dec. 9 to 12, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago: rock. $46-$53.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell and Theresa Williams: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago: blues/folk; 50th anniversary tour. $50. On sale 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

"Mean Girls": 40 performances between Wednesday, Dec. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 26, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago: Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's 2018 Broadway musical adaptation of the hit 2004 film about a transplanted teenager from Kenya who navigates high school cliques in Evanston. $30-$120. On sale 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

Home Free -- "Dive Bar Saints World Tour": 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: a cappella band. $25-$269. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.