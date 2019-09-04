'Legally Blonde' brings uplifting message to Palatine's Cutting Hall

Sarah Inendino, center, stars as Elle Woods in the Fremont Street Theater Company's upcoming performances of "Legally Blonde" at Palatine's Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center. Courtesy of Fremont Street Theater Company

Despite its title, "Legally Blonde" has a universal message. The musical, which will be performed from Sept. 6-8 and Sept. 13-15 at Palatine's Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, is really about finding yourself, Director Madeline Franklin said.

"There are several themes throughout the show that are relevant to today," she said. "I wanted to do a show that makes people think, and feel good about themselves."

The story is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon. It follows sorority girl Elle Woods, played by Sarah Inendino, as she chases her ex-boyfriend all the way to Harvard Law School. After Warner Huntington III, played by Russell Badalamenti, breaks up with her, Woods is determined to prove that she can be a serious person. Ultimately, she doesn't just learn about the law; she learns a lesson about herself.

"She realizes that while she went out there to prove something to him, she proved something to herself -- that she is a strong, independent woman," Inendino said.

It's a demanding musical, with plenty of key and tempo changes. Inendino said it's been worth it to watch the characters take shape onstage.

Members of the Fremont Street Theater Company gave a sneak preview of their upcoming performances of "Legally Blonde," during last month's Palatine Street Fest. Pictured, left to right, are Amanda Nach, Olivia Cucco, Jessica Fabal, Katie Longo, Katie Carlson, Sarah Inendino and Madeline Franklin. - Courtesy of Fremont Street Theater Company

"One highlight for me is the chemistry that has developed through working with the other actors onstage," she said. "The most rewarding part of this show has definitely been working with this amazing cast and this amazing artistic team."

The cast has formed a family of sorts, she said, supporting each other through tough days at work or difficult tasks onstage.

"I think I learned through playing this role that we all have those people in our lives that can make you doubt yourself," Inendino said. "It's been a great reminder that there are a lot of different storylines that our lives can follow."

Franklin said she's enjoyed watching the bonds of friendship grow between cast members. This is her seventh musical with Fremont Street Theater Company.

She described the cast and crew as "collaborators."

"We have been honored to receive numerous BroadwayWorld Chicago nominations and awards and we just keep our heads high with our personal vision, which is to raise the bar for our community theater," she said.

From left to right, Korey White (Emmett Forest), Andrew Thayer (Professor Callahan), Neal Heatherly (Profzheimer), Olivia Cucco (Whitney), Aliena Rodgers (Courtney) and Russell Badalamenti (Warner) rehearse in preparations for upcoming performances of "Legally Blonde" at Palatine's Cutting Hall. - Courtesy of Fremont Street Theater Company

For Franklin, it's all about the story, and so every musical is different. What makes it worthwhile for her is seeing the elements of the production come together to form a cohesive whole.

"We've so many gorgeous production numbers with the most fabulous talents which will have our audience members up on their feet cheering and applauding," she said. "I want more than anything for each of my cast and staff members to walk away having a greater sense of self and their amazing abilities to take on the world with complete and total confidence."

Their hard work and the great storyline are both reasons to come out and see the show, Inendino said. But there's another reason: to support the arts at the local level.

"Coming out and supporting the arts, and the community that we build through the arts, is really important," she said. Theater "is able to bring people from different worlds together. I think that's a real gift that the arts bring."

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Advance tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for children and seniors. They're available at cuttinghall.org.