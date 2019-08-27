Home Free tours to the Genesee Theatre
Updated 8/27/2019 5:26 PM
The a cappella group Home Free ("The Sing-Off") brings "Dive Bar Saints World Tour" to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
Tickets are $25 to $269, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.
