Home Free tours to the Genesee Theatre

The a cappella group Home Free ("The Sing-Off") brings "Dive Bar Saints World Tour" to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

Tickets are $25 to $269, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.