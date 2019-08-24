Is caffeine good or bad for you?

Caffeine. Is it good or bad?

We get this question all the time, and the answer really depends on your goals and overall state of health.

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant that alters specific functions within the body. Caffeine will increase heart rate and blood flow while raising body temperature.

Many people drink coffee and its accompanying caffeine to help them start their day. A cup in the morning makes you feel more alert and energized. Most experts agree that a daily cup or two of coffee or tea is considered safe.

Caffeine may not be suited for everyone though. Caffeine consumption may disrupt sleep cycles, cause under-hydration, restlessness, anxiety, and irritability. Those with heart conditions, high blood pressure, or Type 2 diabetes are risking added stress on the heart and circulatory system as well as a possible disruption in blood sugar levels. So caffeine could increase health risks in individuals with certain conditions.

On the positive side, studies have shown that caffeine does improve athletic performance, which means a cup of coffee or green tea prior to exercise could help you accomplish more.

This is due to caffeine's ability to increase muscular power output by assisting in the release of calcium as well as helping your body burn more fat as a fuel source.

Caffeine consumption before a workout also lessens your rate of perceived exertion. You can train at a higher intensity before giving in to exhaustion. This performance boost can be achieved by consuming as little as 1 milligram of caffeine per kilogram of body weight.

So, for most people, a cup of coffee or green tea would be enough to boost the productivity of your workout.

The main issue with drinking coffee every morning is that too often the coffee replaces a complete breakfast. Many people rely solely on the caffeine and sugar in their morning cup to get them through until lunch, but this gives no nutritional sustenance.

So as long as breakfast consists of a balance of macronutrients from actual food, feel free to add a cup of coffee or tea. If you're drinking an 8-ounce caffeinated drink, be sure to drink 8 ounces of water to help offset the diuretic effect of the caffeine.

Also, be aware of your dependence on caffeine, as its found in many sodas and energy drinks.

If you drink more than two caffeinated drinks just to get through your day, it may be time to cut back. Try, instead, to fuel your body with nutrients from real food so you stay naturally energized. Many caffeinated drinks contain high amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners, so limiting or avoiding them will help keep your overall health in check as well.

Be aware of the good and bad aspects of caffeine and decide if it should have a place in your nutrition plan. For more exercise and nutrition tips, visit us at PushFitnessTraining.com for links to our blog and social media resources.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio located in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning, and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.