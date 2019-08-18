Weekend picks: Wheeling International Festival brings food, art, performances

The dance troupe Indiawaale is set to return to the Wheeling Park District's International Festival in Heritage Park. Daily Herald File Photo

Global fun

The family-friendly Wheeling International Festival returns with performances by 25 different arts troupes, on-site food trucks, handicrafts and more on Sunday at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Free admission. (847) 465-3333 or wheelinginternationalfest.com. 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Such characters!

Die hard fans of Japanese animation and manga comics won't want to miss the Anime Magic! convention this weekend at the Hyatt Regency, 1800 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg. $34.99-$44.99 one-day pass; $49.99 three-day pass. (847) 605-1234 or animemagic.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Aviation abundance

Aviation fans have much to rejoice about this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago's lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street with the focal point at North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. Free admission. (312) 742-1168 or chicagoairandwatershow.us. And Waukegan hosts a World War II-era B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed the "Aluminum Overcast" at Waukegan National Airport, 2601 Plane Rest Drive, Waukegan. $475 flight; $10 ground tour. (800) 359-6217 or b17.org or (847) 244-0055 or waukeganairport.com. Chicago Air and Water Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; B-17 flights in Waukegan 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and ground tours 2 to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 18

Epic tale

Music Theater Works veteran Billy Dawson returns to Evanston to play Quasimodo, the titular bell ringer in the stage adaptation of the animated 1996 Disney musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. The film musical was adapted from Victor Hugo's 1831 novel about a young man rejected by society because of his appearance, who falls in love with the beautiful Esmeralda, a kindly gypsy who shows him compassion. Artistic director Rudy Hogenmiller directs. 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18; and through Aug. 25 at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. $34-$96. (847) 920-5360 or musictheaterworks.com.

'Alice' in Lisle

Morton Arboretum presents "Alice Through the Looking Glass" as part of its ongoing walking plays series pairing an interactive performance with a two-mile hike. The ArranmoreArts Professional Ensemble performs Naperville native Lara Filip's adaptation of Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" sequel. 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and Aug. 24-25, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. $10-$20. (630) 725-2066 or mortonarb.org.

'Merchant' in Elgin

The Elgin Shakespeare Project, a Janus Theatre initiative involving producing William Shakespeare's plays according to 16th-century practices, resumes with "The Merchant of Venice." In the play, merchant Antonio borrows money from moneylender Shylock to help assist his friend Bassanio's courtship of the lovely Portia. But there's a catch: If Antonio doesn't repay the loan, he'll forfeit a pound of flesh to Shylock. 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., Elgin. Free. See janusplays.com.

Gal pals

Interrobang Theatre Project launches its 10th season with the U.S. premiere of "Out of Love," Elinor Cook's drama about friendship and rivalry. It centers on lifelong friends Grace and Lorna, who are determined to escape their provincial English town, although fate seems to have a different plan. Interrobang artistic director Georgette Verdin directs. Previews at 8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 18, at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago. The show opens at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. $16, $32. (312) 219-4140 or interrobangtheatreproject.org.

Concert highlights

Sable Beldam, We'd Be: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers, Lincoln Durham: 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Bacon Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 19-20, at Metropolis Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $75-$85. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. (pic in email)

Leaders of the Pack, starring the Lovettes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Metropolis Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $45-$50. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

Geyser, Cider Provider: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 549-5549 or shows.elboroomlive.com.

Josh Caterer & The Jackson Mud Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

The Quebe Sisters: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15-$20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.