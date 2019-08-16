5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Bernadette Peters performing Broadway show tunes at Aurora's Paramount Theatre and comedian Dave Coulier doing standup at Crystal Lake's Raue Center are just two of many fun options for the weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Aviation abundance

Aviation fans have much to rejoice about this weekend. Waukegan hosts a World War II-era B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed the "Aluminum Overcast" at Waukegan National Airport, 2601 Plane Rest Drive, Waukegan. $475 flight; $10 ground tour. (800) 359-6217 or b17.org or (847) 244-0055 or waukeganairport.com. And the Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago's lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street with the focal point at North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive. Free admission. (312) 742-1168 or chicagoairandwatershow.us. B-17 flights in Waukegan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and ground tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18; Chicago Air and Water Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18.

A World War II-era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress airplane nicknamed "Aluminum Overcast" comes to the Waukegan National Airport this weekend. - Associated Press, 2016

Die-hard fans of Japanese animation and manga comics won't want to miss the Anime Magic! convention at the Hyatt Regency, 1800 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg. $34.99-$44.99 one-day pass; $49.99 three-day pass. (847) 605-1234 or animemagic.org. 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

'Alice' in Lisle

Morton Arboretum presents "Alice Through the Looking Glass" as part of its ongoing walking plays series pairing an interactive performance with a two-mile hike. The ArranmoreArts Professional Ensemble performs Naperville native Lara Filip's adaptation of Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" sequel. See it at 4100 Route 53, Lisle. $10-$20. (630) 725-2066 or mortonarb.org. 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18.

Broadway royalty

Two-time Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters performs classic and contemporary Broadway show tunes at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $49-$99. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Comedian Dave Coulier performs at Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts Saturday, Aug. 17.

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier ("Full House," "Fuller House") performs a standup comedy set at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $30-$40. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.