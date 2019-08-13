Feder: Broadcast museum to turn on 'Stay Tuned: Rock on TV'

Created in 2018 by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, "Stay Tuned: Rock on TV" will open October 18 for a six-month run at Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications.

A major multimedia exhibit on the historic connections between rock music and television in America is coming this fall to Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications, Robert Feder writes.

Created in 2018 by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, "Stay Tuned: Rock on TV" will open October 18 for a six-month run at the museum, 360 North State Street. Chicago is the first stop on the exhibit's nationwide tour.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Featuring archival footage, original artifacts and new interviews, the exhibit shows and tells "how TV launched rock's iconic stars, brought them into our homes, kept them in the spotlight and connected them to us with music and visual imagery," according to a museum announcement Tuesday.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.