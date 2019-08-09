5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Festivals, horse racing and music are a few great options for the weekend ahead. Here are five ideas; for others check out dailyherald.com/calendar.

Family fest

Take a spin on rides, visit a petting zoo, enjoy local bands, gaze up at the fireworks and more when Gurnee Days continues this weekend at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free. gurneedays.com. 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Healthy fun

Eat your veggies -- and have fun doing it -- when Veggie Fest Chicago returns at Danada South Park at Navistar Circle in Lisle. Veggie Fest highlights include an international food court, music, food demos, more than 100 vendor booths and health professionals speaking on diet, lifestyle and environmental issues. Free admission and parking. veggiefestchicago.com. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11.

Cheers!

Sample beers from regional breweries, check out the food and enjoy music at the Elgin Craft Beer Festival at Riverside Promenade, off Riverside Drive, Elgin. It's a fundraiser for Elgin Breakfast Rotary. VIP early entrance from noon to 1 p.m. for $60. $40 regular admission; designated driver $15. elgincraftbeerfest.com. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Mane events

Cheer on the horses and jockeys or just have a ball with all sorts of spectator contests and concerts tied to the 37th running of the Arlington Million on Saturday at Arlington International Race Course, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $30 general admission; $6 youth; VIP packages also available. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Peace, love and music

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival in the suburban town that shares its name. Sponsored by the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce, Rockstock pays tribute to original headliners The Who and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with tribute bands Who's Who and Marrakesh Express at Woodstock Square. Free. woodstockilchamber.com. Gates open at 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.