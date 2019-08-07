Dining out: Andy's serves up 86-cent frozen custard cones Thursday

The new Pablo's Enchiladas will be available at Chuy's during the Tex-Mex restaurant's Green Chile Festival Aug. 12 through Sept. 1. Courtesy of Chuy's

Vanilla or chocolate cones are only 86 cents at Andy's Frozen Custard on Thursday, Aug. 8. Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard

National Frozen Custard Day

If you're a fan of frozen custard (and, really, who isn't?), then head to Andy's Frozen Custard on National Frozen Custard Day -- Thursday, Aug. 8 -- for 86-cent vanilla or chocolate cones all day.

Andy's has 13 Chicago-area locations, including Bolingbrook, Elgin, Glen Ellyn, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Orland Park, Oswego and more. eatandys.com/.

Specialty dinners at Wildfire

• Beer dinner: Chicago's Revolution Brewing is pairing up with Wildfire Lincolnshire for a four-course beer dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. For $60, the event includes a reception of Parmesan zucchini fritters and shrimp cocktail tostada paired with Cross of Gold (golden ale). Following that is honey-balsamic Amish chicken breast and Sun Crusher (hoppy wheat ale) and then grilled rib-eye Angus steak paired with Northeast-Hero (northeast-style India pale ale). End on a sweet note with grilled peach caramel cake and Vanilla Deth (barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout). Reservations required. The restaurant is at 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/events/revolution-brewing-beer-dinner-2/.

Chicago's Revolution Brewing is pairing up with Wildfire Lincolnshire for a four-course beer dinner Friday, Aug. 9. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

• Rosé wine dinners: The sipping is fine at upcoming rosé dinners in Oak Brook and Glenview. Dinner, which costs $80, begins with tuna poke maki rolls and caramelized onion and bacon flatbread paired with Mirabeau Rosé, France '17. Then nosh on crispy chicken saltimbocca while drinking M. Chapoutier "Belleruche" Rosé, France '17. The main course pairs pan-seared rockfish (Veracruz-Style) with Torres De Casta Rosé, Spain '17, while dessert features coconut tres leches cake and JCB (Jean-Charles Boisset) N˚ 69 Brut Rosé, France. Reservations required. Oak Brook: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at 232 Oakbrook Center, (630) 586-9000, wildfirerestaurant.com/events/rose-wine-dinner-3/; Glenview: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at 1300 Patriot Blvd., (847) 657-6363, wildfirerestaurant.com/events/rose-wine-dinner-4/.

Japanese Whisky Fest

What better way to find a new favorite drink than at a tasting? Roka Akor in Oak Brook and BC Merchants will be hosting a Japanese Whisky Fest from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, when fest-goers will have a chance to try brands such as Ohishi, Kurayoshi, Shinobu and Fukano. Each $50 ticket will get you three 1-ounce neat pours, plus passed hors d'oeuvres and small bites. Add an optional premium pour for an extra $20. Be ready to show your I.D. at check-in along with your ticket, which can be ordered at exploretock.com/.

Roka Akor is at 166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210 or rokaakor.com/japanese-whisky-fest/.

Olive Garden's five cheese ziti al forno, fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti with meat sauce are part of the $5 take-home meal deals. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

If you feel overwhelmed during the workweek when it comes to cooking dinner, Olive Garden is now offering a sweet deal: $5 take-home meals. The offer, which has been extended through the end of the year, works like this: Buy any entree while dining in at an Olive Garden and then take home up to five ready-to-heat meals -- fettuccine Alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce -- for $5 each. The freshly prepared meals will be chilled and ready to go once your eat-in meal is finished.

Olive Garden has locations across the suburbs; see olivegarden.com/.

Kids can eat for free Aug. 12-15 at Texas de Brazil. - Courtesy of Texas de Brazil

School will be starting soon, so Texas de Brazil wants you to enjoy every last bit of summer vacation while you can. Take advantage of the Churrasco for Kids offer Monday through Thursday, Aug. 12-15, when up to two kids 12 and younger can eat for free per one adult dinner purchase. The offer does not include a la carte dessert or beverage.

Texas de Brazil is at 5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, and 856 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park, (708) 998-4800, or texasdebrazil.com/.

During Chuy's Green Chile Festival starting Monday, Aug. 12, diners can try the new pork belly tacos featuring green chile pineapple pico. - Courtesy of Chuy's

Hatch green chiles are in season for a limited time, and Chuy's is celebrating with its 31st Annual Green Chile Festival Monday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 1. Each summer, Chuy's comes up with new menu items featuring these unique peppers found exclusively in Hatch, New Mexico. This year, try the pork belly tacos (with jicama, red cabbage slaw and green chile pineapple pico on blue corn tortillas); the Fired Up Steak Enchiladas (fajita steak rolled in corn tortillas and topped with spicy red and green chile sauces); Pablo's Enchiladas (hand-pulled chicken and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and covered in Pablo's cream sauce made with green chiles and poblano peppers); and the chicken chile relleno with green chile sauce. And don't forget about the drinks, including the New Mexican Martini, made with green chile-infused el Jimador tequila, and the frozen watermelon margarita.

Chuy's is at 1701 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 285-1667; 28244 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-0911; and 15610 La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 403-5334, chuys.com/.

