5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

REO Speedwagon, featuring lead guitarist Dave Amato and guitarist and lead vocalist Kevin Cronin, performs at the Rosemont Theatre Saturday, Aug. 3. Associated Press, 2018

It's a big music weekend in the suburbs with Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band and The Beach Boys headlining a double-bill at Ravinia and REO Speedwagon playing Rosemont Theatre. Plus, there are tons of festivals happening throughout the suburbs. For more ideas for how to spend your time, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Changing places

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Williams Street Repertory stages the 2017 musical "Freaky Friday," about an overworked mother and her rebellious teenage daughter who magically swap places on the day before the mother's wedding, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $44.50. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

The World of Faeries Festival celebrates magical creatures this weekend in South Elgin. - Courtesy of The World of Faeries Festival

Celebrate fantasy fiction and more at The World of Faeries Festival at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. $15; $8 seniors; free for kids 12 and younger. theworldoffaeries.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

Bard in the park

Chicago Shakespeare Theater brings its touring production of "The Comedy of Errors" to RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, for the first time as part of its Shakespeare in the Parks series. The production, which features Paramount Theatre favorite Meghan Murphy, is about an aristocrat and his servant searching for their long-lost twin brothers in a foreign land. Free. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band shares a concert bill with The Beach Boys at Ravinia Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4. - Associated Press, 2018

Catch up with some great innovators of rock music when Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band share a concert bill with The Beach Boys at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $100-$110 pavilion seating; $38-$43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4.

'Hi Infidelity'

Hear hits such as "Keep On Loving You," "Can't Fight This Feeling" and more when REO Speedwagon shares a concert bill with guest Charlie Farren at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Nearly sold out: $39.50-$75 and verified resale tickets; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.