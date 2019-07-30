Bring your appetite for food, fun at Mane Event, Taste of Arlington Heights this weekend

Miguel Miranda, left, and Luis Velasquez of Cortland's Garage flip burgers at the 2017 Taste of Arlington Heights. The event returns Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon to 11 p.m. in downtown Arlington Heights. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

Arlington Heights is throwing a party this weekend, and everyone's invited.

Starting Friday, Aug. 2, with the Mane Event festival and followed Saturday, Aug. 3, by the Taste of Arlington Heights, the village's downtown will host thousands of visitors for food, live music and family fun.

"It's like a giant block party, really," said Mindy Phillips, associate director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce. "There's great food and music, and it's a great way to join friends and neighbors."

- Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer, 2018 Jose Salazar, left, and Max Huber of Salsa 17 prepare steak for tacos during last year's Taste of Arlington Heights. More than 25 local eateries will offer their fare when the event returns Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon to 11 p.m. in downtown Arlington Heights.

Mane Event runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and features food booths, children's entertainment and live music. The Jet Set Quartet performs at 6 p.m. and 7th heaven goes on at 8 p.m.

The Taste of Arlington Heights goes from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. At 2 p.m., Kevin Purcell and the Root Doctors will perform. Indigo Band takes the stage at 3:30 p.m., followed by School of Rock at 5 p.m. and Sugar Highway at 6:30 p.m. ARRA finishes out the night with a performance at 8:30 p.m.

This year brings new restaurants for locals to enjoy, such as the Kona Ice Truck and Kilwins' ice cream and fudge, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jon Ridler said.

"Our businesses connect with the attendees in a way that is welcoming and friendly," he said. "They really create a hometown environment for everyone to enjoy."

- Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer, 2018 The Taste of Arlington Heights, set for Saturday, Aug. 3, in and around the downtown intersection of Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, will feature food from more than 25 local restaurants, along with live music and other activities.

The festival brings in visitors from outside Arlington Heights, as well.

"It's a great way to showcase Arlington Heights," Phillips said.

Preparations for the fests began months ago.

"There's a lot of behind-the-scenes planning that starts almost a year in advance," Phillips said. "It just takes a lot of preplanning."

Both days include a range of cuisines. Among the food options are dishes from more than 25 local restaurants.

The Mane Event goes back about 14 years, according to Phillips. It became a two-day festival after local restaurants requested the change.

"Ten years ago we started a second day," she said.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2017 The Mane Event Block Party in downtown Arlington Heights draws people from across the suburbs.

The festival has grown over the years since.

"Because of our generous business sponsors and funding from the Village of Arlington Heights, we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Taste of Arlington Heights," Ridler said.

The Mane Event also includes a business expo for local shops that runs from 5-11 p.m.

"It's a great community event weekend with delicious food, refreshing beverages, entertaining local bands, and a way to support your local business community," Ridler said.