Homegrown weekend puts music in the spotlight

The Homegrown Arts & Music Festival -- an annual celebration of original music from the suburban and Chicago scenes -- launched its first of two days Saturday at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle.

The newly expanded format covers two days this year and puts more music in the spotlight across three stages, nearly 45 bands and acoustic performers in total. Art vendors also will be displaying and selling their wares; food and drinks are available from BaseCamp's menu.

Tickets for Sunday's event, which runs from 1 to 10 p.m., are available for $18 at homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com.