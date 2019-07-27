Music

Homegrown weekend puts music in the spotlight

  • Tonic Freight Train brought funky jams to the outdoor stage Saturday afternoon at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub.

      Tonic Freight Train brought funky jams to the outdoor stage Saturday afternoon at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Jam band Alabaster ushered in the dinner crowd at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub Saturday, July 27.

      Jam band Alabaster ushered in the dinner crowd at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub Saturday, July 27. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Black Bolts rocked the outdoor stage with their blues-inflected rock at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub Saturday, July 27.

      Black Bolts rocked the outdoor stage with their blues-inflected rock at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub Saturday, July 27. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Buchna, left, and John Lutgen of Loose Cannons drove a hard-rocking early afternoon set at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub Saturday, July 27.

      Brian Buchna, left, and John Lutgen of Loose Cannons drove a hard-rocking early afternoon set at the 7th annual Homegrown Arts & Music Festival at BaseCamp Pub Saturday, July 27. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Shamie
 
 

The Homegrown Arts & Music Festival -- an annual celebration of original music from the suburban and Chicago scenes -- launched its first of two days Saturday at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle.

The newly expanded format covers two days this year and puts more music in the spotlight across three stages, nearly 45 bands and acoustic performers in total. Art vendors also will be displaying and selling their wares; food and drinks are available from BaseCamp's menu.

Tickets for Sunday's event, which runs from 1 to 10 p.m., are available for $18 at homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 